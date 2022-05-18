Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Read about German immigrants in Switzerland, tax evasion, and other news in our brief roundup of latest developments.

Published: 18 May 2022 08:21 CEST
The Swiss like international night trains. Photo by Gilles Rolland-Monnet on Unsplash

New study: Switzerland is top destination for German immigrants

Of all European countries, German citizens most frequently emigrate to Switzerland, according to a new study by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, Germany.

At the beginning of 2021, for instance, around 309,000 German citizens resided permanently in Switzerland — 2,100 more than the previous year.

According to the Statistical Office, Switzerland is a logical emigration destination for Germans because there is no language barrier (at least in the Swiss-German part of the country). They also appreciate the physical proximity to their own country. 

Financial aspects, such as lower taxes in Switzerland, also play a role, the study found.

Switzerland among  “most complicit” nations in tax evasion

Switzerland is ranked in the second place, just after the United States, in terms of “financial opacity”, according to a new report published by the Tax Justice Network.

The so-called secrecy index is calculated by combining a score of each country’s financial and legal system in terms of transparency, with the volume of financial services provided to non-residents.

“Taken by storm”: The Swiss like travelling on night trains

A trend is emerging in Switzerland: travelling in “sleeper cars” to various European destinations is becoming more popular.

Night trains connecting Swiss cities with Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Vienna, Graz, Prague, Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb “are taken by storm and reservations are multiplying”, according Arcinfo news platform.

Travellers choose trains rather than planes or cars for environmental reasons and convenience.  In the first case, rail travel saves about 50,000 tonnes of CO2 per year — the average annual consumption of 30,000 automobiles.

Also, train travel allows passengers to arrive directly in a city centre without having to transfer from the airport, which adds to the overall convenience of travel, said Liliane Rotzetter, spokesperson for  Railtour Suisse.

This where Switzerland’s cheapest beer can be found

Some research carried out in Switzerland is more important to consumers than others, and this one definitely fits under the ‘news you can use’ category.

A recent survey conducted by Hellosafe consumer website compared the price of a half a litre of beer in 29 cities in different cantons.

The study found that one of the cheapest pints, at 5.22 francs, can be had in Aarau, followed by Bern  (5.92).

While it is one of the world’s most expensive cities, a big mug of beer in Zurich costs “only”  6.96 francs, four cents less than in another relatively inexpensive location, the Valais capital of Sion.

The priciest half-litres are in Geneva (7.72 francs) and Lausanne (7.96).

The study also looked ahead at how the war in Ukraine is likely to increase the cost of cereals used to manufacture beer, impacting the price of the end product.

If Hellosafe’s estimates are correct, then the price of beer will increase the least in Olten, Langenthal, Chur and Arbon.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Unemployed foreigners, sexist work ads, and other news: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the latest happenings.

Published: 17 May 2022 08:16 CEST
Updated: 17 May 2022 09:58 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Zug helps unemployed expatriates find new jobs

Out of the 1,300 current job seekers in Zug, a relatively high proportion of around 300 people are foreign employees. This is due to the fact that an above-average number of international companies — mostly in raw materials, chemical and financial services sectors — are based in the low-tax canton.

However, according to a report by public broadcaster SRF, finding a job is more difficult there because most foreigners in Zug are highly specialised in their fields and can’t easily switch from one industry to another.

The canton is now helping unemployed foreigners back into the job market — for instance, by setting up job fairs where job seekers meet recruiters and companies looking for personnel.

 “Zug is a very attractive job market, and if we help the unemployed expats, many can gain a professional foothold here again”, according to Gianni Bomio, president of the canton’s Association for Labour Market Measures.

Swiss bank blasted for sexist advert

Postfinance, a financial services unit of Swiss Post, is looking to hire software developers, but only those who  — according to an ad placed on the LinkedIn’s career platform  — “do not devote working hours to the fight for equality”.

Specifically, it seeks employees who want to work out “the difference between 0 and 1 and not between XX and XY” — the former referring to codes and the latter to male and female chromosomes.

While the advertisement was intended to be clever, “with this text, Postfinance is massively devaluing the fight for equality”, said Agota Lavoyer, an expert on sexualised violence.

In its defense, Postfinance responded that its ad was misunderstood.

“The message is that equality is firmly anchored in the culture at Postfinance and is so normal that employees do not have to spend any time on the job thinking about it”, said spokesperson Dörte Horn.

Now is a good time to sell your house

Property prices have skyrocketed in recent months, and a house today costs almost 30 percent more than a decade ago, according to real estate consultancy firm Iazi. And in certain high-demand areas like Zurich and the Lake Geneva region, prices are significantly higher.

Ruedi Tanner, president of the Swiss Chamber of Brokers (CSC) said owners who are selling their properties now “have clearly chosen a good time”.

The demand is such that “in many regions, there are hardly any more offers on the property market”, he added.

Idyllic Ticino village a hub of criminal activity

When the Italian-speaking canton published its annual statistics recently, many were astonished (and not in a good way) to discover that a small commune of  Riva San Vitale registered 791 crimes in 2021.

This means the crime rate has increased by 1313 percent compared to previous year. “When I read that, I was flabbergasted,” said Antonio Guidali, mayor of the 2,600-resident community.

It turns out, however, that there is no need to rush for bullet-proof vests; according to police reports, only two residents, who committed several hundred cases of insurance fraud, are to blame for the staggering crime rate.

The statistical anomaly occurred because each single case of fraud has been registered as an individual offense.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

