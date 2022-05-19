For members
Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now
Switzerland’s labour market bounced back quite well from the Covid pandemic, with many industries looking to hire skilled workers. A new study shows where most vacant positions are.
Published: 19 May 2022 12:11 CEST
More Swiss employers are hiring right now (and yes, handshakes are allowed again). Photo: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels
What is a Swiss collective bargaining agreement — and how could it benefit you?
If you are employed in one of Switzerland’s large or medium-sized companies, chances are your salary and work conditions are determined by a collective agreement. What exactly is this?
Published: 12 May 2022 12:45 CEST
