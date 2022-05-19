Read news from:
Austria
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Fewer train connections in Switzerland, cheaper housing in Zurich and the rest of the news roundup on Thursday.

Published: 19 May 2022 08:09 CEST
Fewer connections are planned for 2023. Photo by Kajetan Sumila on Unsplash

Coming soon: more affordable housing in Zurich

Rents are notoriously high in Switzerland’s largest city, but some relief is on the way.

Municipal authorities have successfully negotiated a barter deal with Welti-Furrer real estate company to offer a number of reasonably priced apartments in the Altstetten neighbourhood.

While the amount the flats are renting for was not published, Blick reports that the negotiations yielded “974 square metres of affordable living space to be rented out during 25 years”.

EXPLAINED: How inflation is increasing housing costs in Switzerland

Swiss Federal Railways want to eliminate some train connections

In its draft timetable for 2023, the company (SBB ) proposes to reduce the number of trains circulating between some Swiss cities.

For instance, SBB is planning to do away with the trains departing from Bern at 7:10 am and 4:10 pm, and the departures from Zurich at 6:49 am.

Two morning connections on the Lucerne-Zurich route are also to be eliminated, along with come off-peak-hour trains in other parts on Switzerland.

However, the draft timetable for 2023 also provides for an expansion for the leisure traffic on weekends, including between Geneva and Chur.

New direct connections are also planned on the Romanshorn-Interlaken route. This means that the tourist destinations in the Bernese Oberland will be better linked to eastern Switzerland and the Zurich area.

Swissmedic to Moderna: It’s too early for second boosters

After Paul Burton, chief medical officer of the vaccine manufacturer Moderna, announced in the Swiss media this week that vaccines will have to be administered “year after year”, Switzerland’s drug regulatory body responded that second boosters are not yet planned in the country.

Swissmedic said that neither Moderna nor other vaccine manufacturers have submitted an authorisation request for a second booster in Switzerland.

In order for the process to get off the ground,the Federal Vaccinations Commission (FVC) will also have to issue a recommendation for the booster dose before it is given to all age groups.

For people over 65 or with chronic illnesses, this will likely be possible in the fall, according to FVC head. Christoph Berger.

Reader question: When will Switzerland roll out second Covid boosters?
 

Switzerland wants to speed up the purchase of American fighter jets

Although the decision to buy 36 US-made F-35A planes remains controversial, the Federal Council decided to accelerate the purchase.

With a number of other countries buying these fighter jets as well, the government is concerned there could be delivery delays. “In order for Switzerland to be able to protect its population from air threats beyond 2030, it must receive its first F-35As as early as 2027”, the Federal Council said in a press release.

Under the terms of the agreement, the offer is valid only until March 31st, 2023, but “the deterioration of the security situation prompts the Federal Council to want to fill the gaps in military capabilities quicker than expected”.
 
No specific date is given but it will be before the March deadline, authorities said.
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Read about German immigrants in Switzerland, tax evasion and other news in our brief roundup of latest developments.

Published: 18 May 2022 08:21 CEST
New study: Switzerland is top destination for German immigrants

Of all European countries, German citizens most frequently emigrate to Switzerland, according to a new study by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, Germany.

At the beginning of 2021, for instance, around 309,000 German citizens resided permanently in Switzerland — 2,100 more than the previous year.

According to the Statistical Office, Switzerland is a logical emigration destination for Germans because there is no language barrier (at least in the Swiss-German part of the country, which is roughly two-thirds of the population).

In addition, they appreciate the physical proximity to their own country. 

Financial aspects, such as lower taxes in Switzerland, also play a role, the study found.

Switzerland among  “most complicit” nations in tax evasion

Switzerland is ranked in the second place, just after the United States, in terms of “financial opacity”, according to a new report published by the Tax Justice Network.

The so-called secrecy index is calculated by combining a score of each country’s financial and legal system in terms of transparency, with the volume of financial services provided to non-residents.

“Taken by storm”: The Swiss like travelling on night trains

A trend is emerging in Switzerland: travelling in “sleeper cars” to various European destinations is becoming more popular.

Night trains connecting Swiss cities with Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Vienna, Graz, Prague, Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb “are taken by storm and reservations are multiplying”, according Arcinfo news platform.

Travellers choose trains rather than planes or cars for environmental reasons and convenience.  In the first case, rail travel saves about 50,000 tonnes of CO2 per year — the average annual consumption of 30,000 automobiles.

Also, train travel allows passengers to arrive directly in a city centre without having to transfer from the airport, which adds to the overall convenience of travel, said Liliane Rotzetter, spokesperson for  Railtour Suisse.

10 francs: Everything you need to know about Flixtrain's Basel to Berlin line

This where Switzerland’s cheapest beer can be found

Some research carried out in Switzerland is more important to consumers than others, and this one definitely fits under the ‘news you can use’ category.

A recent survey conducted by Hellosafe consumer website compared the price of a half a litre of beer in 29 cities in different cantons.

The study found that one of the cheapest pints, at 5.22 francs, can be had in Aarau, followed by Bern  (5.92).

While it is one of the world’s most expensive cities, a big mug of beer in Zurich costs “only”  6.96 francs, four cents less than in another relatively inexpensive location, the Valais capital of Sion.

The priciest half-litres are in Geneva (7.72 francs) and Lausanne (7.96).

The study also looked ahead at how the war in Ukraine is likely to increase the cost of cereals used to manufacture beer, impacting the price of the end product.

If Hellosafe’s estimates are correct, then the price of beer will increase the least in Olten, Langenthal, Chur and Arbon.

Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

