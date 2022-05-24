For members
COST OF LIVING
CHF180 per home: Swiss electricity prices set to spike by 20 percent
Inflation and the war in Ukraine look set to result in a 20 percent spike from 2023, according to the Association for Swiss Energy Companies (VSE).
Published: 24 May 2022 10:24 CEST
Electricity prices are set to rise in Switzerland.
UKRAINE
Total Resistance: The Swiss Cold War manual inspiring Ukraine’s fight against Russia
A Swiss 1950s guerrilla warfare handbook has found new readers in Ukraine, providing inspiration to Ukrainian soldiers fighting the Russian invasion, writes Clare O'Dea.
Published: 24 May 2022 09:55 CEST
