TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Another case of monkeypox found in Switzerland, Covid boosters could no longer be free, and other Swiss news in our daily roundup.

Published: 25 May 2022 07:56 CEST
The fourth dose of Covid vaccine may not be free of charge. Photo by SCOTT OLSON / via AFP)

Second case of monkeypox found in Switzerland

The virus was detected in a person in Geneva, who was contaminated “during a trip abroad”, the canton’s Health Department has confirmed.

It added that the infected person “is currently in isolation, his general condition is good and does not currently require hospitalisation”.

Contact tracing is underway to find people who have been exposed to the sick person, the canton said.

This is the second known case of monkeypox in Switzerland, following the one detected in Bern on Saturday in a person who also contracted the virus while travelling abroad.

Globally, about 90 cases have been detected so far.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is monkeypox and what is Switzerland doing about it?

Health authorities: Travellers should pay for Covid boosters themselves

According to newest recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), people travelling abroad who need second booster doses must pay for the shots themselves.

As the fourth vaccine dose is currently recommended only for people with a severely weakened immune system, everyone outside of this group will be charged as yet undefined fee.

Until now, all the Covid vaccinations had been free of charge.

The proposal was sent to the cantons for consultation until June 1st. If agreed on, the Federal Council will adjust the Epidemics Ordinance accordingly on June 10th.

Additional trains in service over the  Ascension and Pentcoast weekends

Road traffic is typically very heavy during the two holiday weekends, falling this year on May 26th – 29th and  June  4th – 6th, respectively.

For travellers who prefer to take the train during this busy period, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), is “significantly expanding” its service towards Ticino, one of the most popular destinations for public holiday weekends.

“There will be numerous additional trains. We will also be increasing the number of seats available on regular trains”, including between Zurich/Basel and Ticino via the Gotthard Base Tunnel, the company announced.

Switzerland and NATO want ‘closer ties’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reassured Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd on Tuesday that the military alliance would maintain a strong partnership with Switzerland.

He said he is “open to closer ties”— a message that “was very important because I want a close collaboration” too, Amherd responded.

Even though some Swiss politicians are pushing for a greater degree of NATO integration due to uncertainties related to war in Ukraine, Switzerland cannot become a member because of its longstanding policy of neutrality.

Switzerland has nevertheless a relationship with the organisation through its Partnership for Peace (PfP) program, and also participates in military exercises with NATO related to cyberattacks.

“We are studying the question” of how Switzerland can further its collaboration with NATO without compromising its neutrality, Amherd said.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Switzerland in NATO

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

From very stormy weather to Covid boosters: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 24 May 2022 08:47 CEST
Tens of thousands of lightning strikes hit Switzerland

The country was hit by more 20,000 strikes in past hours, according to MeteoNews weather service.

Swiss-German cantons were the most affected.

Storms, violent in some regions, contributed to a significant drop in temperatures.

However, weather should stabilise by mid-week, with very hot summer ahead.

READ MORE: Weather: Switzerland prepares for ‘record-breaking’ hot summer 

New decisions concerning Covid boosters

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Federal Commission for Vaccinations (CFV) have issued new guidelines regarding second booster doses.

These shots are recommended for people “with a very weakened immune system”, FOPH said on Monday.

“There is no need for the general public to receive an additional booster vaccination in the current situation. According to available data, people who are fully vaccinated or vaccinated and cured are still well protected against severe forms of COVID-19”.

For those who need boosters for trips abroad, the government is “evaluating the possibilities” to administer the shots. This is all the more important as some countries still require proof of vaccination to enter and millions of Swiss certificates will expire by autumn at the latest.

Expanded guidelines for fourth doses for the fall will be issued within the next few weeks, FOPH said, adding that Switzerland has a sufficient number of vaccine doses.

READ MORE: What will Switzerland do about the ‘millions’ of expiring Covid certificates?

Switzerland is “on the move” – sort of

Did you know that Switzerland is moving slowly but steadily, along with neighbouring countries, about 2.5 centimetres every year towards Europe’s northeast part, according to the Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo)?

Swisstopo’s specialists are measuring the country to the nearest millimetre to determine these movements.

The measurements are based on a network of 220 landmarks whose exact coordinates are known. They are then compared with the results of the measurements carried out every six years to see the shifts.

The exact position of fixed points is important for several reasons, including for the construction of infrastructure such as bridges, roads or pipelines.

Switzerland may not find itself near the Baltic sea in our lifetimes, but it’s good to know the country is not stagnant.

Weasels cause 40 million francs of damage each year

Many motorists in Switzerland know the experience of trying to start their cars in the morning and not being able to do so. That could be because weasels sneaked into the engine at night and chewed the cables. This happens most often, but not only, in the month of May.

“Each year, 17,000 weasel claims are declared to AXA Switzerland, which represents an amount of 8 million francs in total”, the insurer said in a press release.  

Extrapolated to the whole country, the amounts likely reach 40 million per year, according to AXA.

The number of vehicles chewed up  by weasels — also known as martens —  has increased in recent years, especially in the cantons of Jura, Glarus, Thurgau and Schaffhausen, where the risk of suffering a weasel-related loss is, for inexplicable reasons, “up to 80 percent higher than the Swiss average”.

READ MORE:  Why your Swiss car insurance should contain a ‘weasel clause’

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

