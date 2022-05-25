For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Another case of monkeypox found in Switzerland, Covid boosters could no longer be free, and other Swiss news in our daily roundup.
Published: 25 May 2022 07:56 CEST
The fourth dose of Covid vaccine may not be free of charge. Photo by SCOTT OLSON / via AFP)
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
From very stormy weather to Covid boosters: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 24 May 2022 08:47 CEST
