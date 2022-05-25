For members
Where will traffic be worst in Switzerland over Ascension and Pentecost?
Heading out on Switzerland's roads over Ascension and Pentecost? Here's where traffic might get a little tight.
Published: 25 May 2022 16:00 CEST
Traffic in the Swiss city of Basel. Photo by Johnson Hung on Unsplash
COMPARE: Which countries in Europe have the strictest drink-drive limits?
Certain countries around Europe have stricter policies than others regarding drinking and driving and harsher punishments for those caught exceeding legal limits. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 25 May 2022 11:28 CEST
