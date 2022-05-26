For members
EMPLOYMENT
Five official websites to know if you’re planning to work in Switzerland
Whether you already have a Swiss job or are in the process of looking for one, these websites provide information and resources you'll find helpful.
Published: 26 May 2022 11:27 CEST
A number of Swiss websites provide good information for job seekers. Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels
JOBS
Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now
Switzerland’s labour market bounced back quite well from the Covid pandemic, with many industries looking to hire skilled workers. A new study shows where most vacant positions are.
Published: 19 May 2022 12:11 CEST
