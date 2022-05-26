For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
From heavy holiday traffic to new tests detecting monkeypox — read about this and other Swiss news in our brief roundup.
Published: 26 May 2022 08:54 CEST
No discount is planned to see these stunning views. Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Another case of monkeypox found in Switzerland, Covid boosters could no longer be free, and other Swiss news in our daily roundup.
Published: 25 May 2022 07:56 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments