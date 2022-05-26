Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

From heavy holiday traffic to new tests detecting monkeypox — read about this and other Swiss news in our brief roundup.

Published: 26 May 2022 08:54 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
No discount is planned to see these stunning views. Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay

Heavy traffic reported as holiday weekend begins

Bottlenecks are reported in many parts of Switzerland as tens of thousands of motorists are on the road during this long Ascension weekend.

For instance, a nine-kilometre long queue has formed at the northern entry to the Gothard tunnel, which leads to Ticino.

For travellers who prefer to take the train during this busy period, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), is “significantly expanding” its service towards Ticino, one of the most popular destinations for public holiday weekends.

“There will be numerous additional trains. We will also be increasing the number of seats available on regular trains”, including between Zurich/Basel and Ticino via the Gotthard Base Tunnel, the company announced.

Roche has developed PCR tests to detect monkeypox

Swiss company Roche has developed PCR tests to detect the monkeypox virus, which has now been detected in numerous countries.

“Roche has quickly developed a new test series that detects the monkeypox virus and helps track its epidemiological spread,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

According to EU health authorities, more than 200 cases have now been confirmed outside of Africa. A total of 19 countries where the disease does not normally occur have confirmed at least one case, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday evening.

Two have been detected in Switzerland to date: one in Bern and another in Geneva.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is monkeypox and what is Switzerland doing about it?

Swiss MPs call for cheaper public transport tickets

In Germany, nine-euro tickets will be available on public transport from June to counteract the high energy prices.

Some Swiss MPs are now calling for a similar scheme in Switzerland. 

“Instead of making petrol and diesel cheaper, the federal government should follow Germany’s example”, said deputy Matthias Aebischer.

However, groups representing Switzerland’s transport sector are critical of the idea.

“We want a sustainable solution — the nine-euro ticket is certainly not it”, according to Ueli Stückelberger, director of the Association of Public Transport (VÖV).

READ MORE: Why free public transport is illegal in some Swiss cantons

This is what the Swiss will vote on next

The Federal Council submitted the following issues to the next round of nationwide referendums to take place on September 25th:

  • Popular initiative “No to intensive farming in Switzerland
  • Federal decree on the additional financing of the old-age pension by increasing Value Added Tax (VAT)
  • Amendment to the federal law on old-age and survivors’ insurance
  • Amendment to the federal Law on Withholding Tax

The Local will explain these issues in detail in a future article.

The Swiss vote four times a year.

READ MORE:  How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Another case of monkeypox found in Switzerland, Covid boosters could no longer be free, and other Swiss news in our daily roundup.

Published: 25 May 2022 07:56 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Second case of monkeypox found in Switzerland

The virus was detected in a person in Geneva, who was contaminated “during a trip abroad”, the canton’s Health Department has confirmed.

It added that the infected person “is currently in isolation, his general condition is good and does not currently require hospitalisation”.

Contact tracing is underway to find people who have been exposed to the sick person, the canton said.

This is the second known case of monkeypox in Switzerland, following the one detected in Bern on Saturday in a person who also contracted the virus while travelling abroad.

Globally, about 90 cases have been detected so far.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is monkeypox and what is Switzerland doing about it?

Health authorities: Travellers should pay for Covid boosters themselves

According to newest recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), people travelling abroad who need second booster doses must pay for the shots themselves.

As the fourth vaccine dose is currently recommended only for people with a severely weakened immune system, everyone outside of this group will be charged as yet undefined fee.

Until now, all the Covid vaccinations had been free of charge.

The proposal was sent to the cantons for consultation until June 1st. If agreed on, the Federal Council will adjust the Epidemics Ordinance accordingly on June 10th.

Additional trains in service over the  Ascension and Pentcoast weekends

Road traffic is typically very heavy during the two holiday weekends, falling this year on May 26th – 29th and  June  4th – 6th, respectively.

For travellers who prefer to take the train during this busy period, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), is “significantly expanding” its service towards Ticino, one of the most popular destinations for public holiday weekends.

“There will be numerous additional trains. We will also be increasing the number of seats available on regular trains”, including between Zurich/Basel and Ticino via the Gotthard Base Tunnel, the company announced.

Switzerland and NATO want ‘closer ties’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reassured Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd on Tuesday that the military alliance would maintain a strong partnership with Switzerland.

He said he is “open to closer ties”— a message that “was very important because I want a close collaboration” too, Amherd responded.

Even though some Swiss politicians are pushing for a greater degree of NATO integration due to uncertainties related to war in Ukraine, Switzerland cannot become a member because of its longstanding policy of neutrality.

Switzerland has nevertheless a relationship with the organisation through its Partnership for Peace (PfP) program, and also participates in military exercises with NATO related to cyberattacks.

“We are studying the question” of how Switzerland can further its collaboration with NATO without compromising its neutrality, Amherd said.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Switzerland in NATO

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS