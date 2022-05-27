For members
PROPERTY
What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage
Hopefully such a situation will never happen to you, but knowing what the laws and practices are in this regard in Switzerland could put your mind at ease.
Published: 27 May 2022 18:27 CEST
Financial problems may keep property owners from paying their mortgage rates. Image by Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay
For members
HOUSING
Can a Swiss landlord charge a fee if you renounce to rent an apartment?
Say you signed a registration for a flat in Switzerland, but then changed your mind. What, if any, fees are you liable for if you decide to withdraw your application?
Published: 18 May 2022 11:22 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments