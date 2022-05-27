Read news from:
PROPERTY

What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage

Hopefully such a situation will never happen to you, but knowing what the laws and practices are in this regard in Switzerland could put your mind at ease.

Published: 27 May 2022 18:27 CEST
Financial problems may keep property owners from paying their mortgage rates. Image by Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay

Most home or apartment owners in Switzerland are relatively wealthy because property prices here are high, especially in or near urban centres like Geneva, Zurich, and Basel, or locations with a high concentration of multinational companies and residents, such as Zug and Lausanne.

To get a mortgage you must prove high enough income or personal assets, so anyone not seen as able to pay interest rates will not be given a loan.

Still, financial situations can change and a mortgage that was once comfortable becomes unaffordable.

One thing that may alleviate your concerns is that — unlike many other countries — Swiss banks or other lenders don’t expect you to pay off the mortgage in its entirety.

As long as you can pay the interest rates, you are fine.

In fact, not paying off your mortgage is considered to make good financial sense, and the Swiss certainly know a thing or two about astute finances.

This article explains why that is:

So if you find yourself strapped financially, at least you don’t have to worry about paying off your whole mortgage.

You do, however, have to continue to pay the interest rates on the mortgage.

One thing you may be wondering about is whether the bank / mortgage lender can seize your house and whether you will have to move out.

In theory, this is a possibility, according to the so-called promissory note which you signed when you took out your mortgage. In practice, this rarely happens in Switzerland and only as a last resort in extreme situations (as opposed to, say, the United States, where banks routinely foreclose and sell properties for non-payment of mortgage).

Instead, most Swiss mortgage lending institutions will try to help you, at least temporarily,  to find a viable solution, including deferring of payment.

A lot will depend on your standing and previous relationship with the bank — in other words, if you are a longtime client and have some investments or other assets, that could help you buy some time.

Ultimately, however, banks are not in a charity business and they want to make money, rather than lose it. So if your inability to pay interest rates continues, you may eventually have to sell the property and pay off the debt.

One thing to keep in mind before you ask for a mortgage is to take out an insurance policy that will take effect in case you are later unable to pay your interest rates due to a job loss or other factors beyond your control.

You may also want to consider getting debt counseling, available through charitable organisations like Caritas, 

HOUSING

Can a Swiss landlord charge a fee if you renounce to rent an apartment?

Say you signed a registration for a flat in Switzerland, but then changed your mind. What, if any, fees are you liable for if you decide to withdraw your application?

Published: 18 May 2022 11:22 CEST
In some areas of Switzerland, good and reasonably priced rental properties are difficult to come by, so once you find one, you hold on to it for dear life.

But it can also happen that you change your mind for whatever reason and no longer want to proceed with the rental.

What happens then?

Some rental agencies’ registration forms include a clause stating that if you cancel after a contract has been prepared, you have to pay between 150 and 200 to cover administration costs — even if the contract hasn’t yet been signed.

This is ostensibly for all the time and effort that went into preparing the lease.

If you are unfamiliar with Swiss laws, you may feel a duty to pay these fees, believing that if you don’t, Swiss rental police will knock on your door.

But you can relax: apart from the fact that there’s no such thing in Switzerland as “rental police”, you don’t owe the agency or landlord anything.

That is because registrations and applications of any kind —  including those for rental properties — are non-binding until both parties have signed them. Up to this point, an application can be withdrawn without incurring any costs, even if the agency / landlord have you believe otherwise.

Why are landlords / rental agencies engaging in this practice?

To be fair, not all of them will attempt to make you pay for failing to sign the lease. Those who do are hoping you don’t know your legal rights, especially if you are a foreigner who (they hope) is still green behind the ears when it comes to rental regulations in Switzerland.

However, according to the official site of canton of Geneva (but this rule applies nationally), some exceptions could be admissible.

If applicants are not acting in “good faith” — for instance, by belatedly expressing their refusal to sign the lease and delaying the rental process while other potential tenants are kept waiting —  the landlord could ask to be compensated.

This is not a clear black-and-white situation though, as “good faith” calls for subjective judgements, ones that the landlord or rental agency could not make unless they have proof that candidates’ actions were dishonest — which is also difficult to prove.

But even in this case, the landlord “could only invoice his actual costs: the costs of drafting the lease contract and sending it out, for example”, according to the Swiss Tenants Association (ASLOCA).

You should also inform yourself about what your landlord can and cannot demand of you.

“You have to remember that just because something is written in the lease doesn’t mean it’s true”, ASLOCA said.

“Lease law is protective of the tenant and takes into consideration that the latter does not necessarily have the possibility or the resources to read and carefully negotiate any clause of his lease”.

If uncertain of what your rights and obligations are, this official government site provides useful information and  resources, including who, in your canton of residence, can help in case of a dispute with your landlord.

