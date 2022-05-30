Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Switzerland’s May temperatures ‘highest in 150 years’

If you felt May in Switzerland was warm, you’re not wrong. The temperatures were well above average across the country, with some parts of Switzerland recording their highest temperatures since 1868.

Published: 30 May 2022 15:46 CEST
Switzerland is set for one of the warmest summers on record, according to latest forecasts. Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash
Switzerland is set for one of the warmest summers on record, according to latest forecasts. Photo by Janosch Diggelmann on Unsplash

With May almost over, a look back confirms that temperatures during the month were around 2.5 degrees above the average; in western Switzerland and Ticino, they were as much as 4 degrees higher than “normal” for the season.

Switzerland’s Meteonews said that the “exceptionally mild” temperatures hit records across the country. 

Two weather stations – one in Basel-Binningen in the north of the country and another in Geneva in the west – recorded average temperatures that were warmer than every other year on record, other than 1868. 

Warm weather records were also broken in several other parts of the country, primarily in western and southern Switzerland. 

For those wanting some respite from the heat, unfortunately more warm weather is on the way. 

After a cooling the past few days, meteorologists are forecasting that temperatures will again reach 30 degrees in parts of Switzerland.

Hotter weather and not enough rainfall are sparking concerns about the possibility of drought in some parts of the country.

READ MORE: Weather: Switzerland prepares for ‘record-breaking’ hot summer

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WEATHER

Weather: Switzerland prepares for ‘record-breaking’ hot summer

The hot weather of the past week makes us wonder what the summer months will be like in Switzerland. Will we walk around in shorts and flip-flops or thermal underwear and boots? Find out what the experts say.

Published: 23 May 2022 14:41 CEST
Weather: Switzerland prepares for 'record-breaking' hot summer

It has been hot in much of Switzerland over the last few days, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees in some parts of the country.  But this is just a ‘foretaste’ of what lies ahead.

While this week is expected to be a bit cooler — more seasonal lower 20s —forecasts for the summer months call for even more intense heat.

“It will be hotter than usual,” according to Thomas Buchel, head of SRF Meteo.

“New heat records are very likely. It would be surprising if it went in another direction”, he said.

While it is too early now to predict just how hot it will get, the temperatures in certain Swiss regions “could hit 40 degrees”, Buchel pointed out.

This is close to this century’s previous “hottest” summer on record — 41.5 degrees measured in Grono, Graubünden 2003.

Another meteorologist, Joshua Gehring from the official weather service MeteoSwiss, said hotter weather “is a direct consequence of climate change”.

Specifically, a phenomenon called “heat dome” is hovering over Europe. It is, according to Gehring, “a stagnant anticyclone that acts as a lid to accumulate and retain heat”.

READ MORE: Heatwave: Why is it so hot in Switzerland right now?

But the environment is not the only one that is “suffering”, as it were, from this phenomenon.

According to 20 Minutes, “nearly 400 million francs are lost each year in Switzerland due to the heatwave and the drop in productivity that it causes in companies. That’s twice as much as the seasonal flu”.

“What is ideal for swimming or barbecuing cripples the economy. When working outdoors, performance drops quickly at such high temperatures”.

The Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSwiss) confirmed the dangers of extremely high temperatures on humans and nature alike.

“Periods of hot weather place extreme stress on the human body and can endanger health. Among other things, they can trigger cardiovascular and respiratory conditions and impair mental and physical performance”, MeteoSwiss writes.

“A hot spell can also have adverse effects on nature and infrastructure. For example, bodies of water often heat up considerably, causing fish to die, while high temperatures can lead to buckling of road surfaces and deformation of railway tracks”.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

So if you are a summer enthusiast and thrive in hot weather, you can look forward to sizzling temps.

But f you are more of a “cold” person, this article from April of this year may bring back fond memories:

Winter weather to continue in Switzerland this week

SHOW COMMENTS