Switzerland’s May temperatures ‘highest in 150 years’

With May almost over, a look back confirms that temperatures during the month were around 2.5 degrees above the average; in western Switzerland and Ticino, they were as much as 4 degrees higher than “normal” for the season.
Switzerland’s Meteonews said that the “exceptionally mild” temperatures hit records across the country.
Two weather stations – one in Basel-Binningen in the north of the country and another in Geneva in the west – recorded average temperatures that were warmer than every other year on record, other than 1868.
Warm weather records were also broken in several other parts of the country, primarily in western and southern Switzerland.
For those wanting some respite from the heat, unfortunately more warm weather is on the way.
After a cooling the past few days, meteorologists are forecasting that temperatures will again reach 30 degrees in parts of Switzerland.
Hotter weather and not enough rainfall are sparking concerns about the possibility of drought in some parts of the country.
