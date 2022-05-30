For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
From spreading monkeypox to polluted soil: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 30 May 2022 08:02 CEST
In some areas of Switzerland. soil has been found to be polluted. Photo by Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
From cancelled flights to destroyed Covid vaccines: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 27 May 2022 08:02 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments