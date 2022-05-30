Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

From spreading monkeypox to polluted soil: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 30 May 2022 08:02 CEST
In some areas of Switzerland. soil has been found to be polluted. Photo by Pixabay

Another monkeypox case detected in Switzerland

A Zurich resident is the third person to test positive to the virus within a span of one week, following two other infected people, in Bern and Geneva. All three tested positive after a trip abroad.

Worldwide, monkeypox cases are spreading quickly, with more than 330 reported as at Friday, significantly up from 90 confirmed the previous week.

For the time being, Swiss officials are doing nothing more than monitor the evolution of the virus in cooperation with international health authorities and experts, according to Linda Nartey, vice-president of the Federal Office of Public Health.

She added that this virus is believed to be less transmissible than Covid, and at the moment there is no indication of another pandemic emerging in Switzerland, or elsewhere.

However, “we have to watch the outbreaks and in each case carry out contact tracing immediately to quickly interrupt any transmission chains”, Nartey said.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is monkeypox and what is Switzerland doing about it?
 

May temperatures were record-high

With May almost over, a look back confirms that temperatures during the month were around 2.5 degrees above the average; in western Switzerland and Ticino, they were as much as 4 degrees higher than “normal” for the season.

After a cooling the past few days, meteorologists are forecasting that temperatures will again reach 30 degrees in parts of Switzerland.

Hotter weather and not enough rainfall are sparking concerns about the possibility of drought in some parts of the country.

READ MORE: Weather: Switzerland prepares for ‘record-breaking’ hot summer

Switzerland is not as clean as you may think

Despite its reputation for cleanliness, 38,000 sites across the country have been found to have a high concentration of pollutants in the soil, according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOE).

This figure represents an area of 220 square kilometres, where ground is  polluted to different degrees and for different reasons.  

About 80 percent of these locations can’t be cleaned up at  all, authorities say. For the remaining 20 percent — about 7,500 sites  — investigations must be undertaken to find out what can be done to improve the situation.

The map below shows whether you live in one of the areas with polluted soil. All the sites marked by coloured circles indicate locations where varying degrees of pollution have been detected.

Screenshot public.geo.admin.ch

Swiss company introduces a four-day week

The idea of shortening the work week has been discussed in Switzerland for a while, and though some groups are pushing for it, it is nowhere near being implemented on a large scale.

Now, however, a company based in canton of Lucerne is taking first steps in this direction.

For the more than 500 employees of Remimag, which operates in the gastronomy sector,  the work week will now be four days long, though the workers will have to put in the same number of hours as previously.

This pioneering step happened for a good reason.

 “We had difficulty recruiting staff, same as the entire gastronomy sector. The four-day week makes us more attractive to the younger generation”, said Bastian Eltschinger, the company’s co-diector.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

From cancelled flights to destroyed Covid vaccines: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 27 May 2022 08:02 CEST
Easyjet cancels hundreds of fights

In the middle of the travel-heavy Ascension weekend, the airline cancelled between 200 and 400 flights in Europe, most of them from Geneva.

The fault lies with an undefined “IT problem”.

Easyjet advises all passengers booked for this weekend to check the status of their flights.

Russians continue to vacation in Switzerland

Even though no flights from Russia have not been allowed to land in Switzerland since sanctions against Vladimir Putin had been put into place at the end of February, a number of visitors from that country have been spotted recently at the some traditional tourist destinations, including Zermatt, St. Moritz, and others.

How do these people manage to come to Switzerland?

It turns out Russian travel agencies and individual tourists circumvent the Swiss and European sanctions by flying from Russia to Dubai or Turkey, and then taking a plane from there to Switzerland, according to a report in Blick.

People who book their flight this way are wealthy, as dodging the sanctions doesn’t come cheap.

The Blick calculated  that a one-week holiday for two people in Switzerland, including a round-trip flight from Russia to Switzerland via Dubai or Turkey, costs about 450’000 rubles (6,700 francs), while an average monthly wage in Russia amounts to just over 56,000 rubles—  828 francs.

You do the math.

READ MORE: Reader question: Do Russians now have to leave Switzerland?

Government to destroy 620,000 doses of Covid vaccines

More than 620,000 Moderna doses whose expiration date has passed will be destroyed, according to RTS public broadcaster.

The reason, said health policy expert  Patrick Durisch, is that Swiss government purchased far too many vaccines.

 “We are talking about 34 million doses for a country of over 8 million inhabitants. If we remove the children and those who are reluctant to get vaccinated, we have five to six doses per person”.

For Durisch, acquiring extra quantities of doses in a pandemic is legitimate, but over-buying to the extent that Swiss authorities did is not.

“We have always planned for a double vaccination and boosters, but never five or six “, he said.

Switzerland calls on beverage manufacturers to cut sugar

The government is asking companies producing soft drinks to make them less sweet, as excessive sugar consumption can have adverse effects on health, including an increased risk of developing diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular disease.

The Federal Council’s goal is to reduce sugar content by an average of 10 percent by 2024.

However “sugar reduction is not that easy. An entire business model is at stake for beverage manufacturers. A cola with less sugar doesn’t taste the same as one based on the original recipe — and it probably doesn’t sell well”, according to Watson news portal.

The government’s goal is to “get consumers accustomed to a less sweet taste” so that they can also choose healthier versions of other foods, Watson noted.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

