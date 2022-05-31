Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Shortage of plastic, too many cyber threats: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 31 May 2022 08:26 CEST
Zurich now counts a record-number of residents: 440,181. Photo: Pixabay

Switzerland wants to stock up on plastic — this is why

Since the pandemic, the prices of various food packaging materials have increased significantly, particularly aluminum, cardboard, and various plastics.

Switzerland depends almost entirely on other countries for most of these materials, and the government is now looking into the possibility of including plastics used for packaging of certain foods into its compulsory reserves.

This is important, as without adequate packaging, food products spoil quickly , potentially creating shortages.

This is what the government currently stocks for emergencies:

Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?

The risk of cyber threats in Switzerland “is high”

In a recent report, telecommunications company Swisscom outlined the most common “cyber crimes” that currently threaten Switzerland’s population.

The report found report that the risk of cyber attacks in Switzerland remains high, and “the threat situation has evolved significantly for geopolitical reasons”.

The most serious attacks would be those against the critical infrastructure such as energy supply companies and hospitals, Swisscom said.

Others include attacks on computer networks as well as ransomware, where an attacker locks and encrypts the victim’s data and then demands a payment  for restoring access.

READ MORE: How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks

Zurich’s population now highest ever 

Switzerland’s largest city now counts 440,181 residents, one more than the previous record in 1962., municipal authorities announced.

While the number of residents may be (nearly) the same as 60 years ago, the demographics are not.

For instance, the proportion of foreigners has increased from 14.5 percent in 1962 to 32.2 percent in 2022.

Also, six decades ago Italians were the predominant group, representing 44 percent of all foreigners, while today the foreign population is much more diverse, with most immigrants coming from  Germany.

Closings of bulk stores are increasing in Switzerland

As recently as 2020, during the Covid confinement, grocery stores where foods and other goods could be purchased in large quantities were very popular.

For the past several months, however, these retailers have been experiencing a decline in customers and closings are increasing, according to a report by RTS public broadcaster.

One of the reasons is that pandemic is over, but also many supermarkets are now offering bulk products as well, so there is no longer a pressing need to shop elsewhere, consumer anthropologist Fanny Parise told RTS.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

From spreading monkeypox to polluted soil: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 30 May 2022 08:02 CEST
Another monkeypox case detected in Switzerland

A Zurich resident is the third person to test positive to the virus within a span of one week, following two other infected people, in Bern and Geneva. All three tested positive after a trip abroad.

Worldwide, monkeypox cases are spreading quickly, with more than 330 reported as at Friday, significantly up from 90 confirmed the previous week.

For the time being, Swiss officials are doing nothing more than monitor the evolution of the virus in cooperation with international health authorities and experts, according to Linda Nartey, vice-president of the Federal Office of Public Health.

She added that this virus is believed to be less transmissible than Covid, and at the moment there is no indication of another pandemic emerging in Switzerland, or elsewhere.

However, “we have to watch the outbreaks and in each case carry out contact tracing immediately to quickly interrupt any transmission chains”, Nartey said.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is monkeypox and what is Switzerland doing about it?
 

May temperatures were record-high

With May almost over, a look back confirms that temperatures during the month were around 2.5 degrees above the average; in western Switzerland and Ticino, they were as much as 4 degrees higher than “normal” for the season.

After a cooling the past few days, meteorologists are forecasting that temperatures will again reach 30 degrees in parts of Switzerland.

Hotter weather and not enough rainfall are sparking concerns about the possibility of drought in some parts of the country.

READ MORE: Weather: Switzerland prepares for ‘record-breaking’ hot summer

Switzerland is not as clean as you may think

Despite its reputation for cleanliness, 38,000 sites across the country have been found to have a high concentration of pollutants in the soil, according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOE).

This figure represents an area of 220 square kilometres, where ground is  polluted to different degrees and for different reasons.  

About 80 percent of these locations can’t be cleaned up at  all, authorities say. For the remaining 20 percent — about 7,500 sites  — investigations must be undertaken to find out what can be done to improve the situation.

The map below shows whether you live in one of the areas with polluted soil. All the sites marked by coloured circles indicate locations where varying degrees of pollution have been detected.

Screenshot public.geo.admin.ch

Swiss company introduces a four-day week

The idea of shortening the work week has been discussed in Switzerland for a while, and though some groups are pushing for it, it is nowhere near being implemented on a large scale.

Now, however, a company based in canton of Lucerne is taking first steps in this direction.

For the more than 500 employees of Remimag, which operates in the gastronomy sector,  the work week will now be four days long, though the workers will have to put in the same number of hours as previously.

This pioneering step happened for a good reason.

 “We had difficulty recruiting staff, same as the entire gastronomy sector. The four-day week makes us more attractive to the younger generation”, said Bastian Eltschinger, the company’s co-diector.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

