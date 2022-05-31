For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Shortage of plastic, too many cyber threats: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 31 May 2022 08:26 CEST
Zurich now counts a record-number of residents: 440,181. Photo: Pixabay
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
From spreading monkeypox to polluted soil: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 30 May 2022 08:02 CEST
