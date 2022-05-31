Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Switzerland wants to stock up on plastic — this is why

Since the pandemic, the prices of various food packaging materials have increased significantly, particularly aluminum, cardboard, and various plastics.

Switzerland depends almost entirely on other countries for most of these materials, and the government is now looking into the possibility of including plastics used for packaging of certain foods into its compulsory reserves.

This is important, as without adequate packaging, food products spoil quickly , potentially creating shortages.

This is what the government currently stocks for emergencies:

Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?

The risk of cyber threats in Switzerland “is high”

In a recent report, telecommunications company Swisscom outlined the most common “cyber crimes” that currently threaten Switzerland’s population.

The report found report that the risk of cyber attacks in Switzerland remains high, and “the threat situation has evolved significantly for geopolitical reasons”.

The most serious attacks would be those against the critical infrastructure such as energy supply companies and hospitals, Swisscom said.

Others include attacks on computer networks as well as ransomware, where an attacker locks and encrypts the victim’s data and then demands a payment for restoring access.

READ MORE: How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks

Zurich’s population now highest ever

Switzerland’s largest city now counts 440,181 residents, one more than the previous record in 1962., municipal authorities announced.

While the number of residents may be (nearly) the same as 60 years ago, the demographics are not.

For instance, the proportion of foreigners has increased from 14.5 percent in 1962 to 32.2 percent in 2022.

Also, six decades ago Italians were the predominant group, representing 44 percent of all foreigners, while today the foreign population is much more diverse, with most immigrants coming from Germany.

Closings of bulk stores are increasing in Switzerland

As recently as 2020, during the Covid confinement, grocery stores where foods and other goods could be purchased in large quantities were very popular.

For the past several months, however, these retailers have been experiencing a decline in customers and closings are increasing, according to a report by RTS public broadcaster.

One of the reasons is that pandemic is over, but also many supermarkets are now offering bulk products as well, so there is no longer a pressing need to shop elsewhere, consumer anthropologist Fanny Parise told RTS.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]