These are the most (and least) trusted professions in Switzerland

You may think the Swiss trust their bankers more than anyone else in the world. But if you believe that, you are wrong.

A new survey by Moneyland.ch, a Swiss consumer website, found that only 20 percent of study participants find bankers trustworthy.

On the other hand, the most trusted professionals in Switzerland (by 74 percent of respondents) are firefighters, followed by nurses (66 percent), doctors (64 percent), and pilots (63 percent).

An interesting pattern is emerging here: the Swiss put most trust in those who have the control of our lives and health.

Other professionals that are trusted by 50-plus percent of respondents are pharmacists, public transport drivers, police officers, farmers, and cooks — again, those who are responsible, in one way or another, for our health and safety.

Swiss trust fire fighters more than doctors, and bankers less than taxi drivers. Find out which professionals enjoy the highest and lowest levels of trust in Switzerland in the https://t.co/CETO3opigH Swiss trust study. https://t.co/HrX98wX3xN — moneyland.ch (@moneyland_ch) May 31, 2022

The flipside: the least trusted are…

Bankers, as mentioned before, along with financial advisors, are fairly low in the trust ranking, the latter being seen as trustworthy by only 18 percent of study participants.

But they don’t fare as badly as other professionals.

For instance, only 14 percent of respondents trust their politicians, and even fewer put their faith in advertising professionals.

Speaking of faith, merely 22 percent trust members of clergy, which is compatible with data showing that an increasing number of people are no longer attending church.

Some other interesting findings…

Only 12 percent of the population trust Swiss football players (after all, they haven’t yet won any championships). More than that, however, 22 percent, trust journalists.

‘We don’t like France, Germany or Italy’: How linguistic diversity unites Swiss football fans

That is not a lot, but at least we fare better than footballers.

You can see the full study here.