For members
CULTURE
These are the most (and least) trusted professions in Switzerland
The butcher, the baker, the candlestick-maker don’t figure among the professions the Swiss people find most trustworthy. But these others do.
Published: 1 June 2022 12:46 CEST
And the winners in the trust category are...firefighters! Photo: Pixabay
For members
JOBS
Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now
Switzerland’s labour market bounced back quite well from the Covid pandemic, with many industries looking to hire skilled workers. A new study shows where most vacant positions are.
Published: 19 May 2022 12:11 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments