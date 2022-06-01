Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

MPs vote for lighter penalties for bad drivers, Swiss airline adds another cost to the price of airfaire — find out what else going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 1 June 2022 07:46 CEST
Not happy with your assigned seat? Changing it may cost you money. Photo: Pixabay

Legislators want to reduce punishment for dangerous drivers

MPs in both houses of the parliament have decided to reduce the minimum required period for license withdrawal for serious traffic offences, such as for instance driving while drunk, from 24 to 12 months.

The proposal for an even lighter penalty  — calling for only six months of license withdrawal — came from deputy Hansjörg Knecht, who argued that “for many drivers, the license is a necessity. Its removal can destroy the lives of those who depend on it for their work”.

However, Transport Minister Simonetta Sommaruga countered that losing a loved one in an accident caused by a careless driver also destroys a life.

A referendum must be held and the proposal be approved by majority of voters  before the reduced penalty can become law.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How visitors to Switzerland can avoid driving penalties
 

Employment: Where most Swiss job vacancies are

As The Local has recently reported, many industries are looking to hire skilled workers.

A new survey by Michael Page recruitment agency shows that Zurich recorded the sharpest increase in job opportunities (32.8 ), followed by the Mittelland region (Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Neuchâtel, and Solothurn) with 31.6 percent of vacancies.

The cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Valais experienced an increase of 30.5%.

The most sought-after professions are lawyers, banking professionals as well as export and logistics specialists. For the latter, the number of job offers jumped by almost 50 percent compared to May 2021, the survey found.

READ MORE: Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now

Drug prices in Switzerland remain among most expensive in Europe

A comparison of international drug prices, in particular generics, indicates that medications are still most expensive in Switzerland than in other countries.

The study, carried out jointly by Interpharma, the association of Switzerland’s pharmaceutical industry, and Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, found that Swiss consumers will pay this year about 48.4 percent more for drugs than their counterparts in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

In 2021, the average generic price difference was 45.2 percent.

In general, the price level for meds protected by a patent is on average 8.8 lower in other European nations and brand-name drugs whose patent has expired are 15.4 percent cheaper, the study found.

Interpharma and Santésuisse compared Swiss prices to those in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Another deterrent to air travel: paying to change seats

Higher fuel prices and increased post-Covid demand for travel are driving up airfares, making plane tickets ever more expensive.

Now Switzerland’s national carrier, SWISS, is adding yet another cost to the price of tickets: from June 21st, passengers who are not satisfied with the seat assigned to them in the “Economy Light” section (where tickets can’t be booked in advance) and who want to change it, will have to pay to do so.

Until now, passengers could change their automatically assigned seats free of charge when checking in.

The price for doing so will be at least 30 francs, depending on the flight route.

In adopting this system, SWISS is following the practice of its mother company, the Lufthansa Group, where seat changes on European routes cost from 12 to 25 euros one way.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Shortage of plastic, too many cyber threats: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 31 May 2022 08:26 CEST
Switzerland wants to stock up on plastic — this is why

Since the pandemic, the prices of various food packaging materials have increased significantly, particularly aluminum, cardboard, and various plastics.

Switzerland depends almost entirely on other countries for most of these materials, and the government is now looking into the possibility of including plastics used for packaging of certain foods into its compulsory reserves.

This is important, as without adequate packaging, food products spoil quickly , potentially creating shortages.

This is what the government currently stocks for emergencies:

Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?

The risk of cyber threats in Switzerland “is high”

In a recent report, telecommunications company Swisscom outlined the most common “cyber crimes” that currently threaten Switzerland’s population.

The report found report that the risk of cyber attacks in Switzerland remains high, and “the threat situation has evolved significantly for geopolitical reasons”.

The most serious attacks would be those against the critical infrastructure such as energy supply companies and hospitals, Swisscom said.

Others include attacks on computer networks as well as ransomware, where an attacker locks and encrypts the victim’s data and then demands a payment  for restoring access.

READ MORE: How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks

Zurich’s population now highest ever 

Switzerland’s largest city now counts 440,181 residents, one more than the previous record in 1962., municipal authorities announced.

While the number of residents may be (nearly) the same as 60 years ago, the demographics are not.

For instance, the proportion of foreigners has increased from 14.5 percent in 1962 to 32.2 percent in 2022.

Also, six decades ago Italians were the predominant group, representing 44 percent of all foreigners, while today the foreign population is much more diverse, with most immigrants coming from  Germany.

Closings of bulk stores are increasing in Switzerland

As recently as 2020, during the Covid confinement, grocery stores where foods and other goods could be purchased in large quantities were very popular.

For the past several months, however, these retailers have been experiencing a decline in customers and closings are increasing, according to a report by RTS public broadcaster.

One of the reasons is that pandemic is over, but also many supermarkets are now offering bulk products as well, so there is no longer a pressing need to shop elsewhere, consumer anthropologist Fanny Parise told RTS.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

