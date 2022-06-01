For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
MPs vote for lighter penalties for bad drivers, Swiss airline adds another cost to the price of airfaire — find out what else going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 1 June 2022 07:46 CEST
Not happy with your assigned seat? Changing it may cost you money. Photo: Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Shortage of plastic, too many cyber threats: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 31 May 2022 08:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments