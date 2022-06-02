Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWISS TRADITIONS

EXPLAINED: Which pets can’t be kept alone in Switzerland?

One of Switzerland’s most unique laws is a prohibition on keeping ‘social’ animals alone as pets. But which animals does this rule apply to?

Published: 2 June 2022 11:51 CEST
Guinea pigs must be kept at least in twos in Switzerland. Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash
Guinea pigs must be kept at least in twos in Switzerland. Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash

Most people get pets to counter their own loneliness – but what happens if the pets themselves get lonely? 

Like the clown who entertained the village but was never able to laugh or smile, the lonely pet is a sad tale. 

Fortunately in Switzerland, loneliness among pets has been outlawed – or at least minimised, through a series of 

Certain animals which are considered to be ‘sociable’ cannot be kept alone, nor can they be kept in small cages or enclosures.

Under Article 13 of Switzerland’s Animal Protection Ordinance (TSchV), these animals must be accompanied by another animal of the same species, i.e. providing them with the company of another animal – or that of a human – will not be sufficient.  

Which animals does Switzerland consider to be ‘social’?

Working out which animals are considered social and which are not can be difficult, especially as the section itself does not lay out an exhaustive list. 

In practice however, there are several animals which are considered social and must be kept in pairs as a minimum. 

These are guinea pigs, mice, gerbils, rats, degus (Chilean rodent), chinchillas and ferrets. 

READ MORE: The 12 strange laws in Switzerland you need to know

Rabbits can be kept alone only after they are eight weeks old, as younger rabbits are considered social animals. 

Hamsters on the other hand can be kept alone – in fact, ‘gold hamsters’ are loners and should be kept alone, according to the Swiss Veterinary and Food Safety Ordinance

Dog owners are recommended to allow their animal to have contact with other dogs, however this is not mandatory. Cats can be kept alone but should be allowed outside regularly. 

The list isn’t limited only to mammals, however. 

Goldfish must also be kept in pairs, along with budgies, lovebirds, Japanese quails, macaws, cockatoos, parakeets, parrots, canaries and finches. 

Where one animal dies, you are required to quickly replace it, so that the one which remains is not lonely

If you cannot, the Swiss authorities ask that you give your animal to a home or another pet owner, so it won’t be lonely for too long. 

There’s also Zurich’s ‘guinea pig rental’ service, whereby you can get some temporary company for your pet in times of need. 

While it may sound like a laughing matter to some, more and more is being understood about how animals interact and deal with stress. 

Animal behaviour such as plucking out feathers or scratching fur is now being understood as a consequence of loneliness. 

“The law reflects our perception of how animals are kept in a species-appropriate manner,” Jean-Michel Hatt, Professor of Zoo, Home and Wildlife Medicine at the University of Zurich, told Germany’s Welt newspaper when the law was passed in 2008. 

“Especially with budgerigars and guinea pigs, the legal obligation to keep at least two of them is really the minimum.”

What happens if you break the rules? 

Generally speaking, you will receive a caution and an explanation about the rules at first instance, as presumably many would be unclear about the laws and how they apply. 

However, there are some relatively harsh penalties for those who continue to refuse to observe the rules. 

Persistent violations could see you receive a fine of up to CHF20,000, which is a lot more expensive than an additional budgie. 

At worst, you could even find your own loneliness increasing exponentially, as animal neglect carries with it a maximum jail term of 180 days in Switzerland (at which point you’ll probably begin to understand how the guinea pigs feel). 

What other rules should pet owners consider? 

In addition to reflecting animals’ social nature, it also seeks to protect their privacy. 

An animal enclosure must allow for space where the animal can retreat in private wherever it likes. 

So if you’re thinking of building something and want to stay consistent with Swiss law, try and construct something like a share house for your pets, with both a common area and a place where it can get some well-deserved privacy. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWISS TRADITIONS

Verdict: This ‘unwritten rule’ should become law in Switzerland

Earlier in 2022, we asked readers which ‘unwritten rule’ should become law in Switzerland. Here’s what our readers had to say.

Published: 31 May 2022 14:22 CEST
Verdict: This ‘unwritten rule’ should become law in Switzerland

Switzerland loves laws and regulations. No matter what the context, there seems to be a never-ending array of rules, bylaws and regulations which govern it. 

But for those who have lived in Switzerland for a while, they’ll no doubt know that it is the ‘unwritten rules’ which really keep the country together. 

If you aren’t familiar with them, then there’s a good chance you’ve been annoying your Swiss and not-so-Swiss friends in various ways.

We broke down some of the most common unwritten rules in the following report. 

Eight unwritten rules that explain how Switzerland works

Which unwritten rule should become law? 

In March 2022, we asked Local readers about which unwritten rules they liked so much that it should become law. 

We listed the eight from our report above, along with encouraging people to add in their own unwritten rule. 

The eight we listed were: 

While each of these is not (yet) on the statute books, they are unwritten rules which are heavily enshrined in Swiss culture. 

What came out on top?

We received 35 responses to our survey, which is a relatively high number for Local polls. 

A third of our respondents (34.3 percent) said making people wait until everyone was off the train before getting on should be written into law. 

As we wrote in our original piece: “This is a rule held so dearly by the Swiss that it will boggle their mind if you ask them to explain it to you.

But that’s probably because it makes complete sense, thereby satisfying the Swiss test of being logical.

When waiting for a train or an elevator, wait for those on the train/elevator to get off or out before you try and get in.”

Please wait for everyone to get out first before getting on the train (or elevator).

Slightly less – 31.4 percent – said people should be made to stay home if they are sick, rather than the culture of presenteeism which is often seen in English-speaking countries. 

These two were head and shoulders above the rest of the list. 

In equal third place, 8.6 percent of readers said politicians should be silent for the first month of their tenure and people should be made to call if they are late (even if its just for five minutes). 

One respondent voted for each of the following: no pop in visits, men sitting down to pee and standing in the right place on the escalator. 

Our final suggestion – no talking at the urinal – got no love from our readers. 

What did our readers add? 

We also gave Local readers the opportunity to weigh in with their own suggestions for Swiss unwritten rules they felt should be on the books. 

Ivana, from Geneva, said the Swiss practice of standing up on public transport for elderly people should be enshrined in the statutes. 

Another, from Basel, said Switzerland’s neighbourly respect should be enshrined in the law books, although your neighbours might get a little tired of you asking permission to talk late at night. 

“No loud music or talking after 10pm without consulting your neighbours.”

Some seemed not to understand the exercise and called for a range of other laws to be implemented which aren’t already embedded in Swiss culture. 

Two readers called for “smiling more” to be enshrined into Swiss law – a wishful and ambitious cultural change perhaps. 

One reader said cyclists should be fined for not wearing lights at night, although lights are already required at night under Swiss law. 

Richard, from Bern, said the Swiss legal system should be amended to outlaw “whistling on a Tuesday”, which sounds like a request with a very personal story behind it. 

SHOW COMMENTS