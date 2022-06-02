Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

COST OF LIVING

EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s cost of living isn’t as high as you think

Yes, Switzerland is expensive, but if you analyse things from a different angle, at least some of the country’s prices don’t look quite as bad.

Published: 2 June 2022 15:49 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland's cost of living isn't as high as you think
Swiss worker can afford to eat three of those for his hourly wage. Photo by Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

In almost all the international cost of living rankings, Switzerland comes near the top. Sometimes it competes for the “winner’s spot” with Nordic countries like Norway or Iceland, but any way you look at it, you need lots of money to live here comfortably.

Have you ever heard anyone (other than possibly multi-millionaires) saying “Hey, let’s spend our vacation in Switzerland. It’s really cheap there”.

There is a number of reasons why the country is so costly, which are detailed in this article:

EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so expensive?

But if you look beyond the sheer statistics, Switzerland does not fare quite as badly – particularly as a place to live. 

Here’s why Switzerland isn’t as expensive as we may think. 

Inflation rate

The Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine have pushed worldwide inflation rates upward.

While in Euro zone countries this rate stands at 8.1 percent as at May 31, in Switzerland it is a much lower 2.6 percent.

There are many reasons why Switzerland is withstanding inflationary trends better than other countries — at least so far — including the strong franc, which makes imports (though not exports) cheaper.

While prices here are going up due to reasons cited above, the increase is not as drastic as elsewhere in Europe.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has escaped the global spike in costs of living

Strong economy

Overall, the strength of Switzerland’s economy, which withstood the pandemic much better than other countries, is worth its weight in gold —and not just literally.

“Even in a time of crisis, Switzerland scores thanks to its stability, predictability and security”, said Patrik Wermelinger, member of the executive board of Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE), which promotes the country abroad on behalf of the federal government and the cantons.

Right now Switzerland’s unemployment rate is just over 2 percent, while it is 6. 8 percent across the EU. Looking specifically at neighbour countries, it is 7.3 percent in France, 8.4 in Italy, 5 percent in Germany, and 5.7 percent in Austria.

What exactly does all this have to do with the cost of living in Switzerland?

The country’s resilience to global crises means people remain employed, and employed people can afford to buy at least the basic necessities.

Right now, “the market situation is very positive for employees…Skilled workers are scarce and the shortage cannot simply be filled by workers from neighbouring countries”, according to Peter Unternährer, Manpower’s regional director for central and eastern Switzerland.

READ MORE: Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now

High salaries

Okay, so your monthly income per se means nothing unless you convert it into its purchasing power.

In Switzerland, high wages are eaten up by high prices — at least that’s what many people will tell you and we won’t argue with that.

But wait before you jump to this conclusion, let’s talk about McDonald’s and its Big Mac burger (yes, you heard us right — a Big Mac burger).

The Economist magazine’s Big Mac Index is a globally accepted metric which compares how much this burger costs in every country.

Not surprisingly, this sandwich costs most in Switzerland ($6.98 = 6.71 francs).

However if you take an average hourly wage, say 20 francs, an average worker could buy three burgers for his hourly wage.

As a comparison, in the USA, where the Big Mac costs $5.81 (again, according to the index) but the median minimum salary on federal level is $7.25 per hour,  an average worker could have just over one burger for an hour’s work. 

All this is to say that things are not always what they seem.

Some things in Switzerland are (comparatively) cheap

Although “Switzerland” and “cheap” should never be used in the same sentence, the fact is that some things here are actually reasonably priced.

For instance, the Value Added Tax (VAT) is 7.7 percent here, while it is much higher throughout Europe, as the  chart below shows.

Tax Foundation screenshot

Because of that, prices of some goods, like electronics, are lower in Switzerland than in many European countries.

Also, the tuition fees at Swiss universities are low by the standards of many other countries. At the prestigious ETH technical institute in Zurich, for example, tuition and semester fees total 649 francs a semester.

And let’s not forget about taxes.

According to Moneyland.ch consumer website, “The average resident of Switzerland spends 10.7% of their income on income tax according to OECD estimates. For the sake of comparison, income tax eats up 14.8% of the average French income, 16.9% of an average Dutch income, 18.3% of the average U.S. resident’s income, 19% of the average German’s income, and 36.2% of the income earned by the average resident of Denmark”.

READ MORE: 13 things that are actually ‘cheaper’ in Switzerland
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COST OF LIVING

Six no-gimmick websites that help you save money in Switzerland

Sure, there are many adverts on the internet that claim to offer cheaper this and that, but more often than not, clicking on the link could cost you even more money (and time). However, there are also credible sites in Switzerland that will actually help you spend less.

Published: 1 June 2022 12:10 CEST
Six no-gimmick websites that help you save money in Switzerland

When you live in an expensive country like Switzerland, getting more bang for your buck (or franc) may seem like an impossible feat.

Some residents of border areas save money by shopping for groceries in France, Italy, or Germany, where most products are much cheaper.

But not everyone in Switzerland has access to these stores and some people may actually prefer to support their own economy, even if it costs more.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the cost of living in Switzerland

These six sites will not help you save money on everything, but they will help you in that direction.

Comparis.ch is an independent comparison platform that provides well-researched and impartial information on best deals in a variety of areas.

They include lowest prices for insurance (health, life, travel, car, and others); properties (including loans and mortgages); vehicles; and mobile phone and internet plans.

You can also find price comparison for various electronics; toys; beauty and wellness services; car and motorcycle accessories, and other products and services.

Moneyland.ch is another, though similar, cost comparison website, where lowest prices for banking, insurance and telecom services can be found.

Like Comparis, Moneyland will often produce reports ranking certain products and services, such as healthcare and insurance plans, which can give you a valuable insight on how to save in Switzerland. 

We can’t tell you which of the two resources is better; visit both and see which one fits your needs. Both have a English-language pages, as well as producing reports in Switzerland’s national languages. 

Cost of living: How to save on groceries in Switzerland

Toppreise.ch

This comprehensive portal also lists prices for hundreds of products in a wide range of categories, including electronics; household items, and appliances; clothing and jewellery; and even wine.

You can get good deals on wine if you look around. Image by Holger Detje from Pixabay

Bonus.ch

This site compares prices of items ranging from foods to body care products at Coop, Migros, and Lidl.

The prices may not always be up to date (and may change as the war in Ukraine and inflation progress), but the site will nevertheless give you a good idea of which products are cheapest where.

READ MORE: 13 things that are actually ‘cheaper’ in Switzerland

Consumer sites

While these websites aim primarily at protecting and defending consumer rights, they also have some useful information on how to save money on various purchases.

For instance, the Swiss-German chapter, Stiftung für Konsumentenschutz has advice on how to save on customs taxes when purchasing goods online in foreign countries.

In the French speaking cantons, Féderation  Romande des Consommateurs has information on where in the region you can pick your own strawberries and save money while doing so, and in Ticino, Associazione consumatrici e consumatori della Svizzera italiana has similar information.

If you visit these consumer sites regularly, you will find helpful advice on how and where to spend less on certain products and services at that particular time.

Find out where picking your own strawberries will save you money. Photo: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels

And then there is this…
 
If you want to know how much the price of communal services such as water and waste management is in your commune and how it compares with other Swiss municipalities, you can check it out on this official government website.
 
It doesn’t tell you per se how to save money on these services but it is a useful resource nevertheless.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so expensive?

SHOW COMMENTS