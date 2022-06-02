Read news from:
FOOD & DRINK

FACTCHECK: Are Switzerland’s Greens banned from eating meat?

Switzerland’s Greens have sought to change perceptions that they’re a party focused on banning anything fun. But have they truly put restrictions on eating meat and drinking alcohol in place?

Published: 2 June 2022 10:24 CEST
Are the Swiss Greens banning meat? Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash

In late May, Swiss media reported that the Geneva chapter of the Green Party had attempted to ban its own representatives and staff from eating meat or drinking alcohol while acting in an official capacity. 

The measures were put to a vote. While the alcohol ban failed by a large majority, the ban on eating meat was upheld, 

Switzerland’s French-language Le Temps newspaper ran the headline ‘Last entrecôte for Green politicians’, while German-language tabloid Blick published an article with the title ‘Geneva Greens fight about the sausage’. 

While some Green politicians have spoken out publicly in favour of the move – Young Greens representative Sophie Desbiolles said the ban “was not radical, it makes sense” – others were unhappy about the negative publicity the ban had bought the party. 

Geneva Councilor Lisa Mazzone said that while a discussion about the environmental impact of meat was always welcome, “we shouldn’t turn it into a ban”.

“Every time the candidates are at an event, they would be forced to address this promise of waiver and make a political statement. That can be counterproductive”.

READ MORE: The 12 strange laws in Switzerland you need to know

Ban to be reconsidered

At a federal level, the Greens said they would not be extending the ban, saying it was better for individuals to make their own choices. 

Green President Balthasar Glättli said party events tend to be vegetarian, but not due to hard and fast rules. 

“Personally, I believe that the choice of menu is also a matter of personal responsibility for Green MPs” Glättli told Swiss media, saying he usually but not always chooses vegetarian food. 

Federal colleague Meret Schneider, who is a vegan, said such bans led to unwelcome publicity for the party which meant they were less able to carry out their actual duties. 

“It would be like banning Green MPs from flying overseas or driving.”  

“That stirs up resentment and leads to negative reactions.”

The Geneva Greens have since announced that the ban would be reconsidered, with another vote to be held on June 11th. 

REVEALED: Which city has Switzerland’s cheapest beer?

Anyone looking for a cheap pint in Switzerland is likely to struggle no matter where they are, but there are still good deals to be had for a cold, frosty one.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:11 CEST
Some research carried out in Switzerland is more important to consumers than others.  

This one definitely fits under the ‘news you can use’ category.

A recent survey conducted by consumer website Hellosafe compared the price of a half a litre of beer in 29 cities in different cantons.

The prices come from 2022 and have incorporated recent spikes in cost for beer producers. 

READ MORE: Seven beers to try in Switzerland

Where is Switzerland’s cheapest beer? 

The study found that one of the cheapest pints, at 5.22 francs, can be had in Aarau, followed by Bern  (5.92).

While it is one of the world’s most expensive cities, a big mug of beer in Zurich costs “only”  6.96 francs, four cents less than in another relatively inexpensive location, the Valais capital of Sion.

Where is Switzerland’s most expensive pint of beer? 

Beer lovers in the west of Switzerland would be better off sticking to wine, with French-speaking Switzerland charging the most when it comes to beer anywhere in the country. 

The priciest half-litres are in Geneva (7.72 francs) and Lausanne (7.96).

Reader question: Can you drink in public in Switzerland?

Next on the list are Basel and Davos, which may appear to have very little in common with each other besides beer costing CHF7.03 per pint. 


What does the future hold? 

The study also looked ahead at how the war in Ukraine is likely to increase the cost of cereals used to manufacture beer, impacting the price of the end product.

Grain prices in Switzerland are expected to rise by 4 percent per tonne by the end of 2022, which will see price increases in several parts of the country. 

Accordingly, the price of a pint in Lausanne could increase by 32 cents and reach CHF 8.28. 

If Hellosafe’s estimates are correct, then the price of beer will increase the least in Olten, Langenthal, Chur and Arbon.

Beer in Switzerland

While Switzerland may be known internationally more for wine, beer has seen a strong surge in interest in recent years – particularly since the pandemic. 

Switzerland now boasts the highest density of breweries anywhere in Europe, with the Covid crisis a major factor in transforming the country into a beer hub. 

READ MORE: How the Covid crisis led to a boom in Swiss beer production

In 2020, 80 new breweries were established in Switzerland. 

Switzerland now has 1,212 breweries – which gives it a higher ratio of breweries to people than any of the other big brewing nations in Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Belgium. 

Just ten years ago, Switzerland had only 246 breweries, while in 1990 there were only 32 breweries in the entire country, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung reports. 

