Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs

The combined impacts of inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering influence of the Covid pandemic have combined to put upwards pressure on electricity costs in Switzerland.

Published: 2 June 2022 17:43 CEST
Electricity will rise in price in Switzerland from 2023. Photo by Anton Dmitriev on Unsplash
From 2023, customers can be expected to pay an additional 20 percent on their average electricity costs across Switzerland. 

This figure is determined on the basis of estimates from the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom), which looked at the expected price development at 172 energy companies. 

According to Swiss tabloid Blick, this corresponds to an 180-franc increase for the average Swiss home. 

On the whole, energy tariffs are set to see an increase by 47 percent, although as tariffs only make up around 40 percent of electricity costs, the subsequent increase will be approximately 20 percent. 

According to Credit Suisse, the impact could be much higher in certain apartments where the energy is more reliant on fossil fuel sources. There, prices could rise by up to 500 francs per annum. 

Power shortage 

Elcom is concerned Switzerland could see a power shortage in the coming winter. 

Switzerland is heavily reliant on power from its neighbours, particularly France, but can expect far less energy from French nuclear reactors in the future. 

Switzerland will therefore need to turn to Germany, Italy and Austria for energy, however these markets are also subject too cost increases and demand pressures, much of which comes from the war in Ukraine. 

A greater percentage of energy in these markets comes from fossil fuels, which also means that Switzerland will have a higher carbon footprint. 

In order to beat shortages, Switzerland wants to produce a greater degree of hydroelectric and nuclear power. 

The Social Democrats have also put out a proposal to ask citizens to limit heating in their homes to 20 percent. 

Reader question: Can I leave Switzerland to fill up my car in Germany?

From Wednesday, June 1st, Germany will reduce taxes on petrol by around 30 cents per litre. Can Swiss residents cross the border and fill up?

Published: 31 May 2022 16:37 CEST
Among many of the common items to be hit with inflation over the past few months, perhaps the most painful has been the cost of petrol. 

While drivers are all to aware of the price hike when they visit the pump, even people without cars have been hit due to the flow on effect of increases in the cost of petrol. 

To soften the blow, the German government has put in place a temporary reduction in tax on petrol and diesel across the country. 

Petrol costs will fall by around 30 cents per litre – or as much as 35 cents including VAT – while diesel costs have been slashed by 17 cents per litre. 

Can Swiss drivers cross into Germany and fill up?

Yes. Germany will not charge foreign drivers different amounts, meaning everyone can benefit from the tax cut. 

Some countries, like Hungary, have restricted fuel discounts only to locals, however Germany has declined to do so. 

German automobile club ADAC expects a significant increase in Swiss customers for German petrol stations. 

Is a similar plan being considered in Switzerland? 

Some Swiss petrol stations have complained about the German government’s decision, saying they fear significant losses if customers decide to cross the border and fill up. 

A similar decision by the Italian government saw drivers flock over the border, with fuel companies in the southern canton of Ticino saying they saw a 35 percent drop in customers. 

The Swiss government is currently considering a tax cut. The issue will be debated in mid-June, with the populist Swiss People’s Party advocating for a cut in costs. 

National Councillor Franz Grüter said the government should do more to release the pressure. 

“The pressure is enormous, I know people who turn off the gas pump because they don’t know how to pay for the gas. The federal government collects hundreds of millions of francs in additional taxes because fuel prices are so high.”

If implemented however, the impact of such a change would be less significant than in Germany, as Switzerland already has comparatively low tax on fuel. 

Only Austria has lower fuel taxes than Switzerland (among Switzerland’s neighbours).

