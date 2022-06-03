For members
Switzerland: Zurich’s Green party pushes for ‘menstrual leave’
Zurich's green party is pushing for women who suffer from menstrual cramps to be given leave from work.
Published: 3 June 2022 12:02 CEST
Zurich authorities will soon decide on the merits of "menstrual leave". Photo: Pixabay
‘A beautiful country’: How Ukrainian refugees see Switzerland
The Local’s Helena Bachmann is hosting two young Ukrainians in her home in Vaud. This is their take on the pros and cons of Swiss life.
Published: 25 May 2022 11:41 CEST
