TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

New Covid sub-variants, higher housing prices in Geneva and neighbouring France: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 3 June 2022 08:10 CEST
The Léman Express train (here at Geneva's Cornavin station) is a contributing factor to higher housing costs in the region. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

New Covid variants are emerging

Although the number of Covid cases has declined sharply in Switzerland in the past two months, the virus is re-emerging in some parts of Europe, particularly in Portugal, where the rate of infections has tripled since the beginning of May.

The latest outbreaks are due to Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, which have also been detected in some regions of Switzerland, but not to the same extent as in Portugal.

Though Swiss epidemiologists forecasted the recurrence of coronavirus mutations in the fall and winter, “a new wave of infections during the summer months cannot be ruled out in view of the progression of new sub-variants”, according to Simone Buchmann, spokesperson for the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Unvaccinated and vulnerable people are expected to be most at risk of contamination, but the new strains “don’t appear to be more severe” than previous ones, she added.

The Swiss get ready to vote again — this is what’s at stake

In November, delegates from Switzerland’s largest retail chain, Migros, voted in favour of allowing the company’s 630 supermarkets to sell alcohol, lifting the  94-year-old ban on booze sales.

The final word was left to the company’s regional cooperative organisations and their 2.3 million members, who will cast their ‘aye’ or ‘nay’ on Saturday.

Counting of votes will begin on Tuesday and the result will be announced in mid-June.

Migros’ ban on alcohol sales has been in effect since 1928, when the company’s founder, Gottlieb Duttweiler, enacted it to protect public health and fight against “the all-powerful alcohol industry”.

Geneva: Cross-border train pushes housing costs upwards

When the Léman Express was inaugurated in December 2019, its main goal was to connect Geneva with neighbouring French towns and provide a quicker commute for cross-border workers.

However, according to Tribune de Genève (TDG), the rail link is causing rents and property prices in the vicinity of the train’s 45 stations to soar by 8 to 9 percent — a sharper increase than elsewhere.  

Prices rose in the French departments of Haute-Savoie and Ain, as well as in Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, all of which lie along Léman Express’ 230-km track.

Zurich Greens are demanding ‘menstrual leave’ for city employees  

Today is not April 1st, so this story must be true (and proves that truth really is stranger than fiction):

Anyone who suffers from menstrual cramps should be able to be exempted from work in the municipal administration for up to five days. This is what the Green deputies on the city council are calling for.

Needless to say, these absences should be with full pay.

This option should also be open to trans and non-binary people.

Party members are urging city officials  to carry out a pilot test for menstrual leave and the experiment should then be scientifically evaluated (because Swiss scientists are apparently not busy enough).

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Citizenship training courses, Swiss wages, and other developments in The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 2 June 2022 08:15 CEST
Revealed: The most popular employers in Switzerland

The annual ranking of best Swiss companies by Randstadt recruiting agency shows, not surprisingly perhaps, that watch and chocolate manufacturers take three top positions.  

Survey respondents rated employers based on criteria they found most important, such as salary and benefits, pleasant working environment, work-life balance, and job security.

This is the ranking of the top-10 winners:

  1. Rolex
  2. Patek Philippe
  3.  Lindt & Sprüngli
  4.  Google
  5.  Flughafen Zürich AG
  6.  Swatch Group
  7.  Swiss International Air Lines
  8.  Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG
  9.  Swiss Federal Railways
  10.  Raiffeisen bank

Ticino ‘citizenship courses’ sell out in a flash

Getting a spot in a citizenship training course, which is mandatory in the canton before foreigners can apply for naturalisation, is more difficult than obtaining tickets to a much-in-demand rock concert.

Once they open for enrolment, the courses, which are given every six months, sell out within hours, according to Ticino online (Tio) news portal.

Enrolment for the next course, which opened on Tuesday and “closed at lightning speed, left dozens of people out”, Tio reported.

“They should plan more courses”, a disgruntled would-be participant stated the obvious.

“They” do. The current number of programmes, around 50 a year, could be increased in 2023 to accommodate more applicants, according to the Institute of Continuing Education, which is responsible for organising the courses.

Wages in Switzerland fell last year

Nominal wages in Switzerland declined slightly — by 0.2 percent — in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic and inflation, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This is the first decline since the Swiss wage index was introduced in 1942.

At the same time, inflation rose by 0.6 percent in 2021. In real terms, employees in Switzerland had to accept a drop in their purchasing power of 0.8 percent.

READ MORE: What is the average salary for (almost) every job in Switzerland?

The prices of second homes are soaring in Switzerland

If you are thinking of buying a holiday home in the Swiss Alps, you should probably wait a while.

The reason is that in 2021, prices for holiday homes and apartments experienced their strongest increase in 12 years — 10 percent more than 2020 — according to a new real estate study from UBS bank.

The greatest increases were observed in Graubünden and Obwalden.

“You can see a boom all over the Alpine regions,” said Maciej Skoczek, real estate expert at UBS.

For the first time since data collection started 15 years ago, no region in the Swiss Alps has recorded a drop in second home prices.

Not only that, but “fourteen of the destinations studied recorded double-digit growth”, Skoczek added.

By far the most expensive tourist destination is St. Moritz in Graubünden, where prices per square metre reach mind-boggling 19,500 francs, or 11 percent more than the previous year.

