Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Published: 6 June 2022 08:18 CEST
Help is on the way for people who can't handle their debts. Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash

MPs call for measures to compensate decline in purchasing power

Social Democratic party wants Switzerland to adopt the same concept as is already used in France and Germany: to send all middle-class and low-income households a “federal check” —a  fixed monthly sum of 260 francs per adult and 130 francs per child. The wealthiest households would be excluded from the scheme.

MP Samuel Bendahan pointed out that the current and expected hike in the cost of living due to the war and inflation is impacting many people, but “the country has the means to get through” this downturn.

Other deputies want the relief to come  — at least temporarily — in the form of lower taxes, including the reduction in Value Added Tax, which currently stands at 7.7 percent – the lowest in Europe.

However, MP  Fabio Regazzi is urging caution before either of the  scenarios is enacted, as each project would cost  the government 2 billion francs.

“The problem is there, but it should not be overestimated, as the [Swiss] inflation rate is still reasonable compared to other States”, he said.

READ MORE:  EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s cost of living isn’t as high as you think

Swiss authorities to help people “live without debt”

MPs submitted to the Federal Council a draft amendment to the law on debt collection and bankruptcy. Its goal is to allow “over-indebted persons to benefit from a second chance to live without debt”.

According to the Federal Council, “individuals who are unable to repay their debts on their own have little prospect of ever being able to live without debt again and have more than the subsistence minimum provided for by the law”.

 This harms not only the people concerned, but also society as a whole, “due to the contribution of social services and the health system, or missing tax revenues”, the government added.

Among other measures, the draft provides for a partial discharge of debts if the majority of creditors approve the process and a court deems it appropriate”.

READ MORE:  What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage

Coop and Lidl increase the price of paper bags at checkout

Due to higher costs of many raw materials, including those used in the manufacture of paper, two supermarket chains are now charging more for shopping bags.

Coop, which has charged 30 cents per bag for many years, will now sell them at 40 cents a piece. At Lidl, they are now 30 cents, up from 25.

At Aldi and Migros, no price changes are planned for the moment — customers still pay 30 cents  per bag.

However, both retailers said that they are monitoring “the tense situation in the commodities market”, not ruling out price increases for bags in the near future.

READ MORE: Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

New Covid sub-variants, higher housing prices in Geneva and neighbouring France: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 3 June 2022 08:10 CEST
New Covid variants are emerging

Although the number of Covid cases has declined sharply in Switzerland in the past two months, the virus is re-emerging in some parts of Europe, particularly in Portugal, where the rate of infections has tripled since the beginning of May.

The latest outbreaks are due to Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, which have also been detected in some regions of Switzerland, but not to the same extent as in Portugal.

Though Swiss epidemiologists forecasted the recurrence of coronavirus mutations in the fall and winter, “a new wave of infections during the summer months cannot be ruled out in view of the progression of new sub-variants”, according to Simone Buchmann, spokesperson for the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Unvaccinated and vulnerable people are expected to be most at risk of contamination, but the new strains “don’t appear to be more severe” than previous ones, she added.

The Swiss get ready to vote again — this is what’s at stake

In November, delegates from Switzerland’s largest retail chain, Migros, voted in favour of allowing the company’s 630 supermarkets to sell alcohol, lifting the  94-year-old ban on booze sales.

The final word was left to the company’s regional cooperative organisations and their 2.3 million members, who will cast their ‘aye’ or ‘nay’ on Saturday.

Counting of votes will begin on Tuesday and the result will be announced in mid-June.

Migros’ ban on alcohol sales has been in effect since 1928, when the company’s founder, Gottlieb Duttweiler, enacted it to protect public health and fight against “the all-powerful alcohol industry”.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Switzerland’s Migros overturns ban on alcohol sales

Geneva: Cross-border train pushes housing costs upwards

When the Léman Express was inaugurated in December 2019, its main goal was to connect Geneva with neighbouring French towns and provide a quicker commute for cross-border workers.

However, according to Tribune de Genève (TDG), the rail link is causing rents and property prices in the vicinity of the train’s 45 stations to soar by 8 to 9 percent — a sharper increase than elsewhere.  

Prices rose in the French departments of Haute-Savoie and Ain, as well as in Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, all of which lie along Léman Express’ 230-km track.

Zurich Greens are demanding ‘menstrual leave’ for city employees  

Anyone who suffers from menstrual cramps should be able to be exempted from work in the municipal administration for up to five days. This is what the Green deputies on the city council are calling for.

Needless to say, these absences should be with full pay.

This option should also be open to trans and non-binary people.

Party members are urging city officials  to carry out a pilot test for menstrual leave and the experiment should then be scientifically evaluated.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

