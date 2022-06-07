For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Closer ties with border nations, and a threat of electricity shortage: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 7 June 2022 07:36 CEST
Power outage is a possibility this winter. Photo: Pok Rie / Pexels
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A 'federal check' for Swiss households, and helping wipe out private debts: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 6 June 2022 08:18 CEST
