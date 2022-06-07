Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Closer ties with border nations, and a threat of electricity shortage: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 7 June 2022 07:36 CEST
Power outage is a possibility this winter. Photo: Pok Rie / Pexels

Swiss border regions seek closer cooperation with Europe

While relations between Bern and Brussels still remain strained after Switzerland walked out of negotiations with the EU last year, officials in Swiss border areas are eager to intensify mutual cooperation with neighbouring European regions.

For instance, in Geneva, which shares a border with France, “the development of relations between Switzerland and the European Union is a strategic issue”, said State Councilor Serge dal Busco, who is in charge of European issues at the cantonal level.

The Basel government has also announced it wants to strengthen ties with the nearby regions of Alsace in France and Baden-Württemberg in Germany.

Both cantons are closely linked economically with EU-member nations — not only though cross-border workforce employed in Switzerland, but also in regards to various common projects like transport infrastructure, and others.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who can work in Switzerland but live in a neighbouring country?

Electricity shortage “not excluded” in Switzerland

We already know that electricity prices are expected to go up in the near future.

Now we learn that electricity shortages “are not excluded” next winter, according to the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom).

“Over the past 50 years, a power shortage has never been more realistic than now”, said Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electrical Companies.

If this were to occur, however, the  Organisation for Electricity Supply in Extraordinary Situations (Ostral) would activate an emergency plan to keep at least some electricity flowing, so “no one should panic”, said its director Lukas Küng.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs

Disparities among cantons on the deportation of foreign criminals

Over the past three years, the deportation rate for foreign offenders has averaged around 60 percent, according to official data.

However, this figure varies greatly from one canton to another.

Geneva, for instance, expels the highest number of criminal foreigners (77 percent), because “the population of delinquents is very largely made up of people passing through who have no connection with Switzerland”, according to the canton’s Attorney General. Olivier Jornot.

In Neuchâtel, on the other hand, only 26.7 percent of convicts have been expelled as “it is our duty to apply this law with moderation”, said Attorney General Pierre Aubert.

He added that expulsion has to be waved when foreign criminals come from a country that does not take back its nationals.

However, the cantonal differences in expulsion could soon fade, since the Parliament has adopted a motion which seeks to reduce the flexibility the cantonal prosecutors have in this matter.

The legislation, approved in a referendum and introduced in 2016, stipulates that expulsion from Switzerland applies to foreigners who have committed serious crimes warranting at least a three-year prison sentence, including murder, rape, serious sexual assault, violent acts, armed robbery, drug trafficking and people trafficking, as well as abuse of the Swiss social security system.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A 'federal check' for Swiss households, and helping wipe out private debts: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 6 June 2022 08:18 CEST
MPs call for measures to compensate decline in purchasing power

Social Democratic party wants Switzerland to adopt the same concept as is already used in France and Germany: to send all middle-class and low-income households a “federal check” —a  fixed monthly sum of 260 francs per adult and 130 francs per child. The wealthiest households would be excluded from the scheme.

MP Samuel Bendahan pointed out that the current and expected hike in the cost of living due to the war and inflation is impacting many people, but “the country has the means to get through” this downturn.

Other deputies want the relief to come  — at least temporarily — in the form of lower taxes, including the reduction in Value Added Tax, which currently stands at 7.7 percent – the lowest in Europe.

However, MP  Fabio Regazzi is urging caution before either of the  scenarios is enacted, as each project would cost  the government 2 billion francs.

“The problem is there, but it should not be overestimated, as the [Swiss] inflation rate is still reasonable compared to other States”, he said.

READ MORE:  EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s cost of living isn’t as high as you think

Swiss authorities to help people “live without debt”

MPs submitted to the Federal Council a draft amendment to the law on debt collection and bankruptcy. Its goal is to allow “over-indebted persons to benefit from a second chance to live without debt”.

According to the Federal Council, “individuals who are unable to repay their debts on their own have little prospect of ever being able to live without debt again and have more than the subsistence minimum provided for by the law”.

 This harms not only the people concerned, but also society as a whole, “due to the contribution of social services and the health system, or missing tax revenues”, the government added.

Among other measures, the draft provides for a partial discharge of debts if the majority of creditors approve the process and a court deems it appropriate”.

READ MORE:  What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage

Coop and Lidl increase the price of paper bags at checkout

Due to higher costs of many raw materials, including those used in the manufacture of paper, two supermarket chains are now charging more for shopping bags.

Coop, which has charged 30 cents per bag for many years, will now sell them at 40 cents a piece. At Lidl, they are now 30 cents, up from 25.

At Aldi and Migros, no price changes are planned for the moment — customers still pay 30 cents  per bag.

However, both retailers said that they are monitoring “the tense situation in the commodities market”, not ruling out price increases for bags in the near future.

READ MORE: Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

