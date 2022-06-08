For members
IN NUMBERS: How Zurich’s foreign population has more than doubled
The proportion of foreigners living in Switzerland’s largest city Zurich is now more than twice as high as it was 60 years ago. This is what the situation was then and now.
Published: 8 June 2022 12:32 CEST
Zurich's foreign population has grown by leaps and bounds. Photo: Pixabay
REVEALED: What are Zurich’s most popular baby names?
Zurich’s most popular baby names from 2021 have been revealed. A strong trend towards short names has emerged - and there’s barely an Urs or Ursula in sight.
Published: 19 May 2022 15:17 CEST
