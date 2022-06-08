Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ZURICH

IN NUMBERS: How Zurich’s foreign population has more than doubled

The proportion of foreigners living in Switzerland’s largest city Zurich is now more than twice as high as it was 60 years ago. This is what the situation was then and now.

Published: 8 June 2022 12:32 CEST
IN NUMBERS: How Zurich's foreign population has more than doubled
Zurich's foreign population has grown by leaps and bounds. Photo: Pixabay

With a population of 440,181 people, Zurich is not only the biggest Swiss city, but also has one of the highest concentrations of foreigners, according to latest data released by municipal authorities.

About 32 percent of the city’s permanent residents are currently immigrants, but what’s interesting to note is that their number has grown more than twofold in over half a century.

“Sixty years ago, around 64,000 foreigners lived in Zurich; today there are 140,000. The proportion of foreigners is currently more than twice as high as it was then (32.2 versus 14.5 percent)”, municipal authorities said in a press release.

READ MORE: Where do Switzerland’s foreigners all live?

One of the possible reasons for this growth in international residents — in Zurich as well as in Switzerland in general — was the the Free Movement of Persons agreement which Bern and Brussels signed in 1999, and which lifted restrictions on EU citizens wishing to live or work in Switzerland. 

There are, however, differences in demographics between 1962 and present time.

In 1962, Italians were the largest foreign group in Zurich, accounting for 44 percent of all foreigners, while today Germans constitute the largest group (23 percent).

This corresponds to the national trend, as Italians and Germans still make up the largest proportion of foreigners in Switzerland as a whole.

Image :Federal Statistical Office

Then and now

Zurich’s data also reveals other facts about its resident population, which could be of interest to anyone living in the city or planning to move there.

For instance:

  • Zurich experienced its first “growth spurt” in 1893, when the city counted 316,000 inhabitants.
  • The resident population grew rapidly in the 1940s and 1950s, and the highest number was reached in 1962: 440,180 people (only one less than presently)
  • By 1989, the population had fallen below 356,000 people.
  • Since the beginning of the 21 century, Zurich has been growing again, picking up in strength from 2010 onwards.

Today, Zurich is Switzerland’s economic powerhouse, with many international businesses located in its vicinity.

READ MORE: Jobs: Why Zurich has rebounded better than other Swiss cities from Covid

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ZURICH

REVEALED: What are Zurich’s most popular baby names?

Zurich’s most popular baby names from 2021 have been revealed. A strong trend towards short names has emerged - and there’s barely an Urs or Ursula in sight.

Published: 19 May 2022 15:17 CEST
REVEALED: What are Zurich’s most popular baby names?

On Thursday, Zurich council published its list of most popular baby names in 2021. 

During 2021, 5,251 babies were born across the canton, which is Switzerland’s most populous. 

On top of the list for boys was Noah, with 27 of the boys born last year receiving the biblical name. 

The leader for the girls was a little more controversial, with two different names laying claim to the crown. 

While 28 of the girls born in Zurich last year were called Olivia, there were 44 girls born in total with a variation of Sophia/Sofia. 

REVEALED: The most popular baby name in each Swiss canton

Short names dominated both lists, with Emma, Anna, Ella and Mia ranking high for girls, alongside Leo, Louis and Theo for boys. 

Another trend is that diversity is on the slide in Zurich, with fewer names given than in previous years. 

Swiss tabloid Blick reports that while 15 years ago there were 62 different names for every 100 people, there were less than 50 (48 for girls and 47 for boys) in 2021. 

Middle names are also on the rise in Switzerland, with 57 percent having one in 2021 compared to 48 percent in the 1990s. 

How does this compare to Switzerland? 

Although the 2021 figures haven’t been released for Switzerland, those from 2020 showed Noah was popular across the country as the favourite boys name. 

Olivia however was not even in the top five for girls names in Switzerland, where Mia, Emma and Mila were the most popular. 

Much like pretty much everything in Switzerland, there are significant differences between linguistic regions. 

In total, there were 461 Mias born in Switzerland last year, followed by 407 Emmas and 350 Milas.

Switzerland saw 507 Noahs born last year, followed by 372 Liams and 359 Matteos.

Mia and Noah are the most popular names in German-speaking Switzerland as well as in the country as a whole, which is of course helped by the fact that around 60 percent of Switzerland speaks German.

French-speaking Switzerland, also known as Romandie, saw Gabriel and Emma top the charts in 2020.

Sofia claimed top prize in the Italian-speaking part of the country, while Leonardo was far and away the biggest winner among the boys.

The situation is slightly different among Switzerland’s foreigners, with many opting to stick with names popular in their home countries, rather than those in Switzerland. 

READ MORE: What are the most popular baby names among foreigners in Switzerland?

SHOW COMMENTS