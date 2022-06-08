For members
VOTING
Swiss MPs refuse to extend voting rights for foreigners
Switzerland's National Council has rejected two parliamentary initiatives that would have given foreigners in Switzerland more voting rights.
Published: 8 June 2022 12:27 CEST
A woman in the French-speaking part of Switzerland casts an envelope containing her ballot. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
