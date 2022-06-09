Read news from:
What you need to know about the EU’s plan for a uniform phone charger

The European Union has approved a new regulation that would force tech companies to use a standard charger for mobile phones and electronic devices. What does this mean?

Published: 9 June 2022 09:00 CEST
The European Union will require all manufacturers use the same USB Type C for charging ports in certain devices. (Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)

The European Parliament has approved an agreement establishing a single charging solution for frequently used small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. The law will make it mandatory for specific devices that are rechargeable via a wired cable to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

The rules have been debated for a while, and the announcement of the agreement has caused controversy, especially among tech companies and enthusiasts. US giant Apple has repeatedly lobbied against the standardisation, saying it halts innovation.

The EU says that the new rules will lead to more re-use of chargers and “help consumers save up to €250 million a year on unnecessary charger purchases”. Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually, the bloc says.

So, what exactly are the changes?

Which products will be affected?

According to the European Parliament, the new rules are valid for small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. This includes mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable.

Laptops will also have to be adapted, the EU says.

Those devices will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port regardless of their manufacturer.

When will the changes come?

For most devices, the changes are set to come by autumn of 2024. However, the date is not yet set because the regulations need to go to other proceedings within the EU bureaucracy.

After the summer recess, The EU’s Parliament and Council need to formally approve the agreement before publication in the EU Official Journal. It enters into force 20 days after publication, and its provisions start to apply after 24 months, hence the “autumn 2024” expectation.

Rules for laptops are a bit different, and manufacturers will have to adapt their products to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force of the laws.

Where are the rules valid?

The rules will be valid for products sold or produced in the European Union and its 27 member countries. But, of course, they will likely affect manufacturers and promote more considerable scale changes.

The USB-C cable, with the rounded edges, will be the standard for charging in the EU (Photo by مشعال بن الذاهد on Unsplash)

Why the uniform USB Type-C?

The bloc said the uniform charger is part of a broader EU effort to make products more sustainable, reduce electronic waste, and make consumers’ lives easier.

“European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device”, EU Parliament’s rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba said.

USB Type-C is a standard of charging that has been around for a while but still is one of the best options currently in the market. Also known as USB-C, it allows for reliable, inexpensive, and fast charging. A USB-C port can also be input or output, meaning that it can both send and receive charges and data.

Unlike other ports, it can be the same on both ends of the wire (making it easier and more universal in its use). It can also power devices and sends data much faster.

USB-C can also be used for video and audio connections, so some external monitors can charge your laptop and show your screen simultaneously with the same cable.

What criticism is there?

The project is not without criticism, most vocally from US tech giant Apple, a company that famously has its own charging standard, the “lightning” connection.

Apple claims that forcing a standardisation will prevent innovation, holding all companies to the same technology instead of allowing for experimentation. Still, Apple itself has been swapping to USB-C. Its iPads have already dropped the lightning standard. Its newer laptops can now be charged with the MagSafe proprietary connector and USB-C.

Apple iPhones are still charged with the company’s lightning ports – or wirelessly (Photo by Brandon Romanchuk on Unsplash)

The company’s popular earbuds and peripherals (including keyboards and mice) all charge with lightning. And, of course, the iPhone, Apple’s smartphone, also uses the company’s connection for charging.

While there have been rumours that Apple is working on new iPhones with USB-C connection (though definitely not for the next launch this year’s), the company could go away with wired charging altogether. Instead, like many tech manufacturers, Apple is improving its wireless charging solutions, even creating products dedicated to its MagSafe charging.

It won’t be completely free from the EU regulation if it does that, though. This is because the rules approved by the EU also allow the European Commission to develop so-called “delegated acts” concerning wireless charging. The delegated acts are faster processes that can be applied directly without being put to the vote.

Member comments

OPINION & ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS: How likely is Swiss EU membership in the next decade?

Switzerland's relationship with the European Union can be described as a 'DIY marriage', with cobbled together agreements and frequent disputes. Clare O'Dea asks where to now for Switzerland and the EU?

Published: 3 June 2022 12:11 CEST
Much ink has been spilled over Switzerland’s relationship with the European Union – including more than 100 bilateral agreements, years of negotiations and acres of commentary.

But will the day ever come when Switzerland ends the agony and joins the bloc? Not in the foreseeable future, according to a recent report commissioned by Federal Council. 

In the report ‘Switzerland 2035’, selected think tanks in Switzerland and abroad gave their assessments on a number of major questions for the future. The report, published in the three main national languages, will serve as a basis for planning legislation.   

EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland not part of the European Union?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war makes a strong case for close security and economic cooperation in Europe, in which the EU is the key player. The latest EU decision to ban seaborne oil purchases from Russia by the end of 2022, along with Poland and Germany pledging to end pipeline imports, will see 90 per cent of EU Russian oil imports blocked. 

Switzerland traditionally follows EU sanctions after a short delay, which in a way sums up its entire approach to the relationship. The stronger partner decides where to go for dinner and the weaker one stays at home for an extra half an hour before getting their coat and meeting at the same restaurant ‘on their own terms’. 

Another way of describing the Swiss-EU relationship is that it’s like a cohabiting couple where one party doesn’t like the label of marriage but is willing to enter various other formal commitments for practical purposes. Not very romantic. The two parties cobble together a DIY marriage with separate legal agreements written up to cover important things like finances, transport, the mortgage, pensions, custody and who cuts the grass. 

For more than 20 years this patchwork of agreements, known as the Bilateral Way has governed dealings between the two sides. Over time it became clear, to the EU at least, that these bundles of individual agreements, which required renegotiation on a staggered basis, were not the most efficient method to manage such a complex relationship. 

In 2014 both sides entered into negotiations on creating an overarching institutional framework agreement that would allow for built-in Swiss updates to ever-evolving EU laws. That process was rocky but it went well enough until it came to signing on the bottom line in 2019. 

Opposition to the whole concept had steadily grown in Switzerland and negotiations were broken off by the Swiss in May 2021. 

In the current Swiss political climate, joining the EU is more unlikely now than ever, even without the obstacle of Switzerland’s much cherished direct democracy. According to the report, an estimated 12 per cent of popular votes in Switzerland could not take place if Switzerland were an EU member observing EU law. 

READ MORE: Swiss call for ‘calm and creativity’ to fix rift with EU

Less than 20 per cent of the population is in favour of joining the EU anyway and, “a substantial shift in popular opinion in the near future is not expected”. For obvious reasons, the same view prevails in the two Swiss chambers of parliament. 

But we tend to focus too much on potential willingness on the Swiss side. Does the other partner really want to share their highs and lows indefinitely with Switzerland in sickness and in health? A majority of the European Council, the European Parliament would need to be in favour of Swiss membership and it would also have to be ratified by each of the 27 states. 

Still dogged by Brexit woes, the EU might not be too keen on Switzerland waltzing in with its inevitable list of opt-outs. It has other future members to consider, and the debate on what the future expansion of the EU should look like is far from settled. 

One alternative route that rarely gets a mention is the option of Switzerland joining the European Economic Area (EEA), a path that was seemingly cut off forevermore when a referendum in 1992 put an end to imminent membership with 50.3 per cent of the vote. 

The EEA was set up in 1994 for European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA) as a half-way house for countries just like Switzerland who wanted to be close to the EU but not that close. Some of the original members like Austria and Finland used it as a stepping stone to EU membership, while Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland have remained in the half-way house.  

Could this option be resurrected in the Swiss political landscape? The defeat of the 1992 referendum was the making of the Swiss People’s Party strongman Christoph Blocher who fought the appalling vista of EEA membership in his trademark fire and brimstone style. His political and literal descendants would be only too happy to take the opportunity to take up the cause if given the chance again.   

Residence permits: How EU and EFTA citizens can live, work and stay in Switzerland

So even though the EEA could offer Switzerland an effective alternative to the Bilateral Way, giving it a way to take part in the Single Market without major political or institutional change, most political parties are too scared to touch it and scare off EU-shy voters. 

Reshaping the Swiss-EU relationship to make it sustainable is a challenge for both sides. Since negotiations were broken off last year, Switzerland has lost access to some advantages, notably inclusion in the EU’s Horizon science programme. 

When more time passes and other bilateral agreements stall or run out, the pain may be more keenly felt in other sectors. Whatever happens, the two sides will return to the table and they will have to work together, especially as the EU remains by far Switzerland’s most important trading partner. Equally important are the massive human connections between the sides, with some 1.4 million EU citizens living in Switzerland and 430,000 Swiss resident in the EU.   

