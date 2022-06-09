For members
What you need to know about the EU’s plan for a uniform phone charger
The European Union has approved a new regulation that would force tech companies to use a standard charger for mobile phones and electronic devices. What does this mean?
Published: 9 June 2022 09:00 CEST
The European Union will require all manufacturers use the same USB Type C for charging ports in certain devices. (Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash)
ANALYSIS: How likely is Swiss EU membership in the next decade?
Switzerland's relationship with the European Union can be described as a 'DIY marriage', with cobbled together agreements and frequent disputes. Clare O'Dea asks where to now for Switzerland and the EU?
Published: 3 June 2022 12:11 CEST
