Swiss universities still highly ranked but slip in ratings

Zurich’s Federal Polytechnic Institute (ETH) has been named the best university in continental Europe by the 2022 QS World University Rankings of 1,422 universities, compiled by global higher education analysts, QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

Although it retained its title, ETH Zurich lost one place compared to the previous year, falling from eighth to ninth position. The eight best universities are all in the UK and the United States.

ETH, a public research university focusing exclusively on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, holds its top position in continental Europe for the 15th time in a row.

Of the 10 Swiss universities listed, three — including ETH’s sister school, the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL) — are in the top 100, and seven in top 250.

However, QS points out that eight Swiss institutions lost their rank. “Only the University of Basel is progressing, while the University of Italian Switzerland remains stable”.

All the universities are judged based on criteria such as academic and employer reputation; faculty citations (measuring research impact); the faculty/student ratio (teaching capacity index); and the international ratio of professors and of students (measure of the internationalisation of a university).

“ETH Zurich enjoys the best international reputation in the country, ranking 18th and 51st globally in academic and employer reputation indicators,” QS said.

Other Swiss universities rated in the survey are University of Zurich (83th place), Bern (120th), Geneva (125th), Basel (136th), Lausanne (203rd), Svizzera Italiana (240th), St. Gallen (501), and Fribourg (571).

