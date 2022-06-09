For members
EDUCATION
Swiss universities still highly ranked but slip in ratings
While ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe, overall Switzerland’s higher-education institutions dropped in international ranking.
Published: 9 June 2022 16:00 CEST
ETH: Best university in continental Europe. Photo: ETH Twitter
EDUCATION
Switzerland won’t rejoin Erasmus before 2021
Swiss students will have to wait several more years before they regain full rights to participate in the European Union’s Erasmus+ student exchange programme.
Published: 29 August 2017 09:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments