Covid infections are rising in Switzerland

For the first time in almost three months, new coronavirus cases are increasing again.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported a 53-percent spike in cases in a span of one week. The number of hospitalisations has gone up as well.

Experts believe the cases in Switzerland will continue to go up, mostly due to the more contagious sub-variant of Omicron — BA.5 — which has already emerged in parts of Europe.

Though Swiss epidemiologists forecasted the recurrence of coronavirus mutations in the fall and winter, “a new wave of infections during the summer months cannot be ruled out in view of the progression of new sub-variants”, according to FOPH spokesperson Simone Buchmann.

Zurich to pay bonuses to overburdened workers

Employees who were particularly stressed out while performing their duties during the Covid pandemic will receive bonuses of between 250 and 1,500 francs.

The municipal council allocated a total of 5 million francs In the 2022 budget specifically for this purpose, the city announced.

The bulk of this money will be distributed among health care workers, as they were under the biggest pressure during the pandemic.

And speaking of Zurich…it is banning new beer ads

From July, restaurants and bars in Zurich will no longer be allowed to display new beer advertisements. The old signs can, however, remain.

The City Council made this decision to protect young people and prevent alcoholism.

However, for Nicolas Kern, president of the umbrella association for gastronomy and the hotel industry Gastro Stadt Zürich, this ban is useless.

“I don’t think that ads for a few beer brands in restaurants encourage young people to drink. The many shops that are open 24 hours a day certainly contribute much more to this”.

The ban on alcohol advertising will also be extended to “other addictive substances presenting a comparable risk potential”, including electronic cigarettes, city officials said.

Job market situation in Switzerland continues to improve

The unemployment rate in Switzerland fell to 2.1 percent in May from 2.3 percent in April, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Over one year, unemployment declined by 31.4 percent.

As The Local reported, the Swiss job market is rebounding strongly from the pandemic, with thousands of companies advertising vacant positions in several sectors.

Among industries experiencing a boom are IT, catering, and healthcare. Other skilled workers are in demand as well, including electricians, carpenters and gardeners.

