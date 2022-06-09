For members
TOURISM
What will Switzerland new rules for hotel booking platforms mean for travellers?
Hotel booking platforms will face certain restrictions in Switzerland and hotel websites will be able to undercut prices and conditions after a vote in Senate. What does this mean for you?
Published: 9 June 2022 16:16 CEST
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Why Switzerland won’t introduce €9 rail tickets like in Germany
Although some elected officials have been urging the Swiss government to follow Germany’s example in issuing low-cost transport tickets, authorities said this is not going to happen.
Published: 9 June 2022 13:45 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments