TOURISM

What will Switzerland new rules for hotel booking platforms mean for travellers?

Hotel booking platforms will face certain restrictions in Switzerland and hotel websites will be able to undercut prices and conditions after a vote in Senate. What does this mean for you?

Published: 9 June 2022 16:16 CEST
A Swiss airlines flight over the Swiss Alps. Photo by Obed Tewes on Unsplash

Switzerland’s Parliament has approved restrictions on online reservation platforms, including Booking.com, Hotels.com and others, looking to protect the Swiss hotel sector.

The new rules ban the so-called “parity clauses” between hotels and booking platforms. This means that hotel websites will be allowed to offer better prices and conditions than those on aggregator websites like Booking.com.

The rule was much debated, and representatives of the booking platforms have come out against it, saying the move was “shortsighted” and did not benefit the sector. However, the hotel association HotellerieSuisse disagrees, stating the new rules give hotels “their entrepreneurial freedom back”.

What are these parity clauses?

Parity clauses are standard in many online reservation platforms and are particularly famous for Booking.com. These websites are extremely popular and have a significant market share, meaning that most travellers book through them instead of the official hotel websites.

In order to be featured in these “hotel Googles”, the establishments sign a contract with the website that dictates things like the amount of commission they will pay for the platform. So every time you book a hotel on Booking.com or Trivago, a percentage of the price goes to the website, not the hotel.

This is how they make money, and though some associations complain that fees have been getting way too high, those will remain the same.

The Swiss government saw an issue with the “parity clauses”, which, according to legislators, hurt competition.

These contract clauses force hotels to always be at least in parity with prices and offer on booking websites. This means that they cannot offer cheaper stays or perks like complimentary breakfast to people booking directly on their website – the offer needs to be on par with the one on the booking platform.

What is changing then?

The Swiss Parliament voted to ban those clauses, saying they hurt competition. Hotels will then be allowed to have different (cheaper) offers and services advertised on their websites.

The ban is enshrined in a new Federal Act against Unfair Competition article.

“Today, hoteliers and hoteliers can finally breathe a sigh of relief. In recent years, they have invested significantly in digitization and expanded their direct booking offer, which will now pay off”, said HotellerieSuisse.

“As soon as the law comes into force, they can offer their guests the best prices on their own portal. In addition to the price, they also get their entrepreneurial freedom back via conditions and availability. They can thus make a differentiated offer.”

How do travellers benefit?

People looking for hotels will be able to have more offers. They can search online and check-in many places for different prices and booking conditions.

“It is always an advantage for customers when the competition takes place. Hoteliers must have sovereignty over all rates. Only in this way can they make better offers than the booking platforms,” said Andreas Züllig, President of HotellerieSuisse.

Even if you find a hotel using a booking platform, it will be worth checking out online and seeing if fees and offers on the actual website are different – perhaps better.

With hotels looking to attract more people to book on their website, where they won’t need to pay commissions and fees, chances are that many will take advantage of the parity clause ban.

How is it in other countries?

In many countries, the parity clause still stands, and hotels are forced to keep prices equal or higher than those on the booking platforms.

However, many Swiss neighbours, including France, Italy and Austria, have already banned the clause. In Germany, court rulings after lawsuits also forbid platforms to force parity from their hotel partners.

“The Parliament’s decision, therefore, also eliminates a location disadvantage of the Swiss hotel industry and makes Switzerland a tourism location more competitive in an international context.”, added HotellerieSuisse.

TRAVEL NEWS

Why Switzerland won’t introduce €9 rail tickets like in Germany

Although some elected officials have been urging the Swiss government to follow Germany’s example in issuing low-cost transport tickets, authorities said this is not going to happen.

Published: 9 June 2022 13:45 CEST
Why Switzerland won’t introduce €9 rail tickets like in Germany

In Germany, the €9 ticket is a nationwide, monthly travel card, which allows travellers to use all means of local public transport for only €9 a month. It is available to use for June, July and August.

The coalition government brought in this measure as part of a relief package aimed at helping to ease the cost of living crisis.

Swiss MP Matthias Aebischer and several of his colleagues from the Social Democratic party have found this idea “brilliant” and called on the government to adopt a similar measure, by introducing equivalently priced, 10-franc tickets, “to encourage people to switch to public transport”, especially in view of rising petrol prices.

However, the government is not as enthusiastic about this idea.

Transport Minister Simonetta Sommaruga has told the National Council this week that there are no such plans in Switzerland, at least for the time being, citing several reasons for the reticence.

Cost

Public authorities would have to subsidise this experiment and compensate for the additional shortfall, which the government is not keen to do.

Risk of overload

Even without a cheaper ticket, “public transport in Switzerland is already well frequented”, Sommaruga said.

It is true that people in Switzerland ride trains more frequently than residents of other European countries, according to international surveys

But with a 10-franc ticket, “you risk overcrowding buses and trains”, which would drive — literally and figuratively — “many customers to switch to cars”.

In fact, the first days of the new project in Germany — which started on June 1st — proved Sommaruga’s point, causing “traffic jams, chaos and anger”, according to media reports.

As The Local Germany reported, “around 400 trains were overcrowded on each day” of the long Pentecost weekend.

“As expected, the €9 campaign triggered a big rush on regional trains, which led to significantly more cases  of congestion nationwide”, a railway official said.

“Platforms and trains were full all over Germany, and in several cases overcrowded trains had to be cleared”.

“Around 700 reports of overloaded trains, passenger issues or other disruptions were sent to the operations centre per day”.

This is he German scene the Swiss want to avoid:

No long-term benefits

In addition, it is argued that many new customers recruited by the 10-franc offer will not continue to use public transportation when the project ends and normal rates return.

 “The cost/benefit ratio does not justify the introduction of a cheaper ticket in Switzerland”, authorities concluded.

What are the options for cheaper tickets on Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)?

Swiss trains are among the most expensive in Europe, but sometimes more reasonable options are available.

READ MORE: Why are Swiss train passes so expensive?

Supersaver tickets

These fares could be up to 70 percent cheaper than regular ones, but you need to plan in advance to purchase these tickets rather than at the last minute.

They are only are only available online – whether via your browser or the SBB app – and not at the machines on the platforms and at stations. 

Unlimited daily travel pass

Another way to save on fares is by buying a daily pass (Spartageskarte / Carte journalière / Carta giornaliera) through your municipality.

The prices vary but are generally around 45 francs. The pass will give you unlimited travel on all forms of public transportation throughout Switzerland for 24 hours.

Pretending to travel internationally

It is a well known fact that purchasing the same or similar goods abroad will likely cost less than buying them in Switzerland.

The same holds true for tickets for Swiss trains.

As Blick reported, “people who book their train journeys in Switzerland on the Deutsche Bahn or on the SNCF [French] website, can save up to 10 percent”.

For instance, a full-fare, one-way Lausanne to Geneva ticket purchased from the SNCF website costs 2.55 francs less than when bought from the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) site, Blick said.

Also, foreign rail companies sometimes offer rock-bottom cheap tickets for international travel, like this one:

10 francs: Everything you need to know about Flixtrain’s Basel to Berlin line 

You can find all the information about cheaper travel options here:

REVEALED: How to find cheap train tickets in Switzerland

