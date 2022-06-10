Read news from:
CROSS-BORDER WORKERS

Swiss home-working agreement must be extended, demand cross border groups

As the agreements concerning taxes and social security contributions of Swiss cross-border employees who are still working from home are set to expire soon, two groups are asking Switzerland and France to renew the deal.

Published: 10 June 2022 12:47 CEST
While some cross-border workers commute to their jobs in Switzerland, others still work from home. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The European Cross-Border Group (GTE) and a business association of the French-speaking Switzerland (FER) wrote a letter to Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron asking them to renew two transitional agreements concerning taxes and social security of cross-border employees who are still working from home.

The agreements, created during the Covid pandemic when home office obligation was in place, expire on June 30th.

The first agreement relates to social security, stipulating that if a cross-border employee spends more than 25 percent of work hours at home in France, the Swiss employer must pay social insurance contributions to the French authorities on the totality of the salary earned, and not just on the amount corresponding to hours spent working at home.

The second one applies to taxation: if the 25-percent time limit is exceeded, taxes have to be paid not in Switzerland but in France, where the rate of taxation is higher.

In asking the two government to extend the agreement beyond the June 30th deadline, the two groups pointed out “the indisputable advantages” of the home office work.

“A strong will, on both sides of the border, will make it possible to reach a consensus to increase the authorised teleworking time”, GTE said.

As for FER, it wrote to both governments that “it is important that France and Switzerland can reach, in the mutual interest of companies and their employees, a solid and lasting agreement, taking into account the evolution of the [home office] work model”.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who can work in Switzerland but live in a neighbouring country?

Agreement on home work for cross-border workers in Switzerland is an exceptional regime concluded between the two countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, to curb the spread of the virus on both sides of the border.

At the time, Switzerland agreed with neighbouring countries, including France, to suspend certain rules concerning cross-border workers, especially relating to social insurance and taxes. The agreement was renewed several times since then.

Its purpose was to allow cross-border workers in Switzerland to work from their home in neighboring France (at least those whose jobs allow it), while enabling them to remain subject to Swiss social security and  tax system as if they had continued to work entirely in Switzerland.

About 90,000 workers from France are employed in Geneva, but there is no official data on how many still work from home.

Italy and Switzerland signed an agreement relating to cross-border workers in March.

PROPERTY

How a cross-border train has pushed house prices up in Switzerland and France

A commuter rail link between Switzerland and France has caused property prices on both sides of the border to rise sharply.

Published: 3 June 2022 15:31 CEST
When the Léman Express (LEX) was inaugurated in December 2019, its main goal was to connect the Geneva region with neighbouring French towns and provide a quicker commute for cross-border workers.

Established by the Swiss (SBB) and French (SNCF) railway companies, LEX is Europe’s largest cross-border regional rail network.

Some of the approximately 92,000 employees from France commute to their jobs in the Lake Geneva region by car, while others prefer to take Léman Express, which was launched specifically to reduce journey times and cut traffic in and around Geneva.

But while this goal has been largely achieved – the train carries 52,000 passengers a day — the rail link is also causing rents and property prices in the vicinity of the train’s 45 stations to soar by 8 to 9 percent on average — a sharper increase than elsewhere in the region.  

Prices rose in the French departments of Haute-Savoie and Ain, as well as in Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, all of which lie along Léman Express’ 230-km track, according to Tribune de Genève (TDG).

Screenshot Léman Express

Why has this happened ?

As a general rule, transport infrastructure influences real estate prices, according to Dragana Djurdjevic, statistician at Wüest Partner real estate consultants interviewed by TDG.

Increases vary based on the type of transport —such as trains, buses or trams — as well as the frequency and the distance of the property to the nearest stop.

Typically, prices / rents are the highest within 300 metres around a station.

In general, Swiss and French municipalities with a LEX station have recorded significantly higher rents and sale prices than areas that have no access to the train, Djurdjevic said.

Just how much have prices increased along the LEX line?

On  the Swiss side, rents rose by 4.9 percent along the track.  In Geneva itself (already the most expensive rental market) , they went up by 1.5 percent, and only slightly less (1.4 percent) in Vaud.

READ MORE: Why is Geneva’s rent the highest in Switzerland?

In terms of properties, prices along the network rose by 17.7 percent; in Geneva the increase is 12.3 percent, and 13 percent in Vaud.

In neighbouring France, rents increased by 6.1 percent along LEX stops. In Haute-Savoie, the increase is 6.3 percent and in Ain 9.1 percent.

Sale prices went up by 15.7 percent along the track, 14.8 percent in Haute-Savoie and 23.7 percent in Ain.

