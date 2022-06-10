Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

From seeking solution to cross-border taxation problems to anti-gun demonstrations: this and other developments in The Local's roundup of Swiss news.

Published: 10 June 2022 08:04 CEST
Congratulations, Switzerland! The country now has a seat on the The UN Security Council Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP

Historic event: Switzerland elected to the UN Security Council

Switzerland will sit on the UN Security Council in 2023 and 2024 after being elected Thursday by the General Assembly in New York as a non-permanent member.

The country received 187 out of 190 votes.

Although conservative parties argued that such a move is contrary to Switzerland’s longstanding tradition of neutrality and non-alliance, membership in the Security Council is in Switzerland’s interest, according to the government, as it will allow the country to engage for peace and security.

“A seat on the Security Council improves access to important governments and allows Switzerland to make itself better heard in matters of foreign and security policy”, the Federal Council said.

READ MORE: Why is Switzerland’s UN Security Council bid controversial?

Cross-border groups ask Bern and Paris to prolong agreement

The European Cross-Border Group (GTE) wrote a letter to Swiss president Ignazio Cassis and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron asking them to renew two transitional agreements concerning cross-border employees who are still working from home.

The agreements, created during the Covid pandemic when home office obligation was in place, expires on June 30th.

The first agreement relates to social security, stipulating that if a cross-border employee spends more than 25 percent of their work hours at home in France, the Swiss employer must pay social insurance to the French authorities.

The second one applies to taxation: in Geneva, employers must deduct tax on their French employee’s wages and pay it to the authorities in the worker’s place of residence in France.

The group said the current system must be extended beyond the June 30th deadline due to “the indisputable advantages” of the home office.

Ukraine: Switzerland expects tens of thousands more refugees by year end

Just over 56,000 Ukrainians have applied for the S status so far, but the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) expects that number to double in the coming months, with the total number of those seeking asylum in Switzerland reaching between 80,000 and 120,000.

To date, 260 applicants have been denied the status, or are being re-examined in more detail to see whether they are eligible to remain in Switzerland.

Another 200 people lost the status after returning to Ukraine, according to David Keller, head of SEM’s crisis unit.

READ MORE: ‘A beautiful country’: How Ukrainian refugees see Switzerland
 

Americans in Switzerland organise “March for our Lives” against gun violence 

The peaceful demonstration is scheduled to take place tomorrow from 1 to 3 pm in front of the United Nations building in Geneva and at 2 pm at Rathausbrücke in Zurich.

Similar marches will take place on the same day across the United States.

“The tragedy of gun violence in the US is currently in the news, and there is a general consensus that assault weapons should be banned”, the organisers said, referring to a series of mass shootings that took place in the United States recently.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss MPs don't give foreigners the right to vote, drought remains a possibility: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 8 June 2022 08:17 CEST
MPs refuse to extend political rights for foreigners

The National Council rejected two parliamentary initiatives that would have given foreigners more voting rights.

The Green party demanded that foreigners who have been legally resident in Switzerland for five years be given the right to vote or stand for election at federal level. Another initiative, by Social Democratic party, called for foreign residents to be granted full political rights at municipal level — also after five years of residence.

However, the lower house of the parliament rejected the initiatives, suggesting instead that foreigners who have lived in Switzerland for a certain period of time become naturalised first and then take part in political life.

Currently, some cantons and communes give their resident foreigners the right to vote on local issues and to elect local politicians. 

READ MORE: Where in Switzerland can foreigners vote?

The Federal Council wants to extend Covid certificate in 2023

Health Minister Alain Berset is asking the parliament to extend the certificate, as it would be the only way residents of Switzerland could travel to countries that still require proof of vaccination.

This is especially important, Berset said, as Swiss Covid-19 legislation limits the certificates’ validity only until the end of 2022.

Authorities therefore want to “extend certain provisions of the Covid-19 law so as to allow foreign travel”.

READ MORE: What will Switzerland do about the ‘millions’ of expiring Covid certificates?
 

SWISS cuts flights ahead of summer season

Just as people are getting ready for holiday travel, the national airline is reducing or canceling altogether some of its scheduled flights, or outsourcing them to other carriers.

From Geneva, the company is dropping five flights per week to London, while from Zurich flights to Nuremberg are suspended from July to October. The frequency is also reduced for flights to Gdansk, Dresden and Warsaw.

The Zurich-Vienna flights will be subcontracted to Austrian Airlines.

On long-haul routes, one Zurich to San Francisco flight per week will be eliminated.

The reasons, according to the company spokesperson, are “bottlenecks in air traffic control in Europe, at ground service providers around the world, as well as at SWISS”.

Customers who already booked any of these flights will be notified by email and offered a travel alternative. They will also have the possibility of being reimbursed, the company said.

Despite weekend rains, drought is still a concern in Switzerland

The precipitation of the last few days, though heavy at times, “has not reached the deep layers of the ground”, according to MeteoNews weather service.

Although the rain provided some much-needed moisture for the crops, “the water deficit remains worrying”, especially as precipitation was not evenly distributed throughout the entire country.

The largest accumulations were in Ticino, with nearly 80 to 100 litres per square metre in some locations. The Geneva region, however, received only a few litres per square metre, MeteoNews noted.

While a few showers and thunderstorms may appear between Wednesday evening and Thursday, the weekend weather is going to be warm, further fuelling worries about drought.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

