Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Historic event: Switzerland elected to the UN Security Council

Switzerland will sit on the UN Security Council in 2023 and 2024 after being elected Thursday by the General Assembly in New York as a non-permanent member.

The country received 187 out of 190 votes.

Although conservative parties argued that such a move is contrary to Switzerland’s longstanding tradition of neutrality and non-alliance, membership in the Security Council is in Switzerland’s interest, according to the government, as it will allow the country to engage for peace and security.

“A seat on the Security Council improves access to important governments and allows Switzerland to make itself better heard in matters of foreign and security policy”, the Federal Council said.

Cross-border groups ask Bern and Paris to prolong agreement

The European Cross-Border Group (GTE) wrote a letter to Swiss president Ignazio Cassis and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron asking them to renew two transitional agreements concerning cross-border employees who are still working from home.

The agreements, created during the Covid pandemic when home office obligation was in place, expires on June 30th.

The first agreement relates to social security, stipulating that if a cross-border employee spends more than 25 percent of their work hours at home in France, the Swiss employer must pay social insurance to the French authorities.

The second one applies to taxation: in Geneva, employers must deduct tax on their French employee’s wages and pay it to the authorities in the worker’s place of residence in France.

The group said the current system must be extended beyond the June 30th deadline due to “the indisputable advantages” of the home office.

Ukraine: Switzerland expects tens of thousands more refugees by year end

Just over 56,000 Ukrainians have applied for the S status so far, but the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) expects that number to double in the coming months, with the total number of those seeking asylum in Switzerland reaching between 80,000 and 120,000.

To date, 260 applicants have been denied the status, or are being re-examined in more detail to see whether they are eligible to remain in Switzerland.

Another 200 people lost the status after returning to Ukraine, according to David Keller, head of SEM’s crisis unit.

Americans in Switzerland organise “March for our Lives” against gun violence

The peaceful demonstration is scheduled to take place tomorrow from 1 to 3 pm in front of the United Nations building in Geneva and at 2 pm at Rathausbrücke in Zurich.

Similar marches will take place on the same day across the United States.

“The tragedy of gun violence in the US is currently in the news, and there is a general consensus that assault weapons should be banned”, the organisers said, referring to a series of mass shootings that took place in the United States recently.

