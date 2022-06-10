For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
From seeking solution to cross-border taxation problems to anti-gun demonstrations: this and other developments in The Local's roundup of Swiss news.
Published: 10 June 2022 08:04 CEST
Congratulations, Switzerland! The country now has a seat on the The UN Security Council Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swiss MPs don't give foreigners the right to vote, drought remains a possibility: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 8 June 2022 08:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments