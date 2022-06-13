Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

From an announcement about second Covid boosters to government's plan to widen heroin distribution: find out what's going on on Monday in Switzerland with The Local's short news roundup.

Published: 13 June 2022 08:29 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
SWISS doesn't allow unvaccinated flight crews to fly. Photo by Kelly L on Pexels

Finally: some news about second Covid boosters

As Switzerland has not yet authorised the fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for general population, people whose Covid certificates have expired but who plan to travel to countries where up-to-date immunisations are required, have been calling for health authorities to allow second booster shots.

Now the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is doing just that, but with a condition attached: you will have to pay for the dose.

It announced that those going abroad can get “off-label” shots, meaning being vaccinated before the official authorisation to do so is issued.   

“The price will be set by the cantons and the vaccination centres”, FOPH said, adding, however, that “second boosters for people with weakened immune systems will remain free”.

Health officials also said they will issue recommendations for fall and winter 2022/2023 before the summer holidays.

READ MORE: UPDATE: When will Switzerland roll out second Covid boosters?
 

Government seeks to revise heroin distribution programme

Drug-dependent patients that are part of the official government project can currently obtain heroin on prescription, under very strict criteria.  One of the conditions is that addicts receive their daily doses through 22 specialised distribution centres.

The programme has been functioning this way since its inception in 1994, but the government now says that getting to the official dispensing facilities is difficult for many addicts, and it wants to extend the distribution to include nursing homes, pharmacies, hospitals and prisons.

“We have to relax these rules to better serve the needs of the patients”, authorities said in a press release.

The proposed revision is now “under consultation” until September 30th.

SWISS still doesn’t allow unvaccinated staff to fly

Even though it is cancelling or reducing a number of its scheduled flights for reasons that include personnel shortage, the national airline is nevertheless refusing to allow unvaccinated cabin crews on board its aircraft.

SWISS remains firm in requiring all its pilots and flight attendants be immunised against Covid: in all, around 150 unvaccinated flight crews are not permitted to fly, according to SonntagsZeitung.

The newspaper reports that SWISS is one of only a handful of carriers that still require its flying personnel to be vaccinated.

READ MORE: Which flights have SWISS airlines cut ahead of summer season?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

From seeking solution to cross-border taxation problems to anti-gun demonstrations: this and other developments in The Local's roundup of Swiss news.

Published: 10 June 2022 08:04 CEST
Updated: 11 June 2022 08:57 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Historic event: Switzerland elected to the UN Security Council

Switzerland will sit on the UN Security Council in 2023 and 2024 after being elected Thursday by the General Assembly in New York as a non-permanent member.

The country received 187 out of 190 votes.

Although conservative parties argued that such a move is contrary to Switzerland’s longstanding tradition of neutrality and non-alliance, membership in the Security Council is in Switzerland’s interest, according to the government, as it will allow the country to engage for peace and security.

“A seat on the Security Council improves access to important governments and allows Switzerland to make itself better heard in matters of foreign and security policy”, the Federal Council said.

READ MORE: Why is Switzerland’s UN Security Council bid controversial?

Cross-border groups ask Bern and Paris to prolong agreement

The European Cross-Border Group (GTE) wrote a letter to Swiss president Ignazio Cassis and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron asking them to renew two transitional agreements concerning cross-border employees who are still working from home.

The agreements, created during the Covid pandemic when home office obligation was in place, expires on June 30th.

The first agreement relates to social security, stipulating that if a cross-border employee spends more than 25 percent of their work hours at home in France, the Swiss employer must pay social insurance to the French authorities.

The second one applies to taxation: in Geneva, employers must deduct tax on their French employee’s wages and pay it to the authorities in the worker’s place of residence in France.

The group said the current system must be extended beyond the June 30th deadline due to “the indisputable advantages” of the home office.

Ukraine: Switzerland expects tens of thousands more refugees by year end

Just over 56,000 Ukrainians have applied for the S status so far, but the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) expects that number to double in the coming months, with the total number of those seeking asylum in Switzerland reaching between 80,000 and 120,000.

To date, 260 applicants have been denied the status, or are being re-examined in more detail to see whether they are eligible to remain in Switzerland.

Another 200 people lost the status after returning to Ukraine, according to David Keller, head of SEM’s crisis unit.

READ MORE: ‘A beautiful country’: How Ukrainian refugees see Switzerland
 

Americans in Switzerland organise “March for our Lives” against gun violence 

The peaceful demonstration is scheduled to take place tomorrow from 1 to 3 pm in front of the United Nations building in Geneva and between 2 and 5 pm at Rathausbrucke in Zurich.

Similar marches will take place on the same day across the United States.

“The tragedy of gun violence in the US is currently in the news, and there is a general consensus that assault weapons should be banned”, the organisers said, referring to a series of mass shootings that took place in the United States recently.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS