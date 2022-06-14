Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CLIMATE CRISIS

Why Switzerland’s glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer

Switzerland’s glaciers have been shrinking as a result of climate change, but they are now receding faster than before. These are three reasons why this is happening.

Published: 14 June 2022 12:44 CEST
Why Switzerland's glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer
Glaciers are melting faster this year. Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Glaciers in the Swiss Alps are in steady decline, losing  2 percent of their volume last year alone, according to a study published by the Swiss Academies of Science.

While Alpine glaciers have been melting for decades — mostly due to global warming, scientists say — this phenomenon has intensified in the past several months.

Three factors have contributed to this erosion, according to Matthias Huss, according to glaciologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich:

First heat wave of the year already in May

The early heat wave and the warmest May in many decades has impacted a number of Alpine regions, including the Jungfraujoch and Aletsch glaciers.

Temps exceeded above 0 degrees, reinforcing the melting process of the glaciers.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s May temperatures ‘highest in 150 years’

Sahara dust

A cloud of fine sand from Morocco and Algeria that  covered parts of  Switzerland in March and April was not good for the glaciers.

 “The remarkably strong Sahara dust reinforced the melting of glaciers in the short and longer term,” Huss said.

READ MORE: Dust from the Sahara Desert covers parts of Switzerland

Little snow and lots of sun in winter

The effect of Sahara dust was reinforced by the fact that the winter of 2021/2022 was particularly sunny and snowfall was scarce.

This means “the glaciers somehow ran out of ‘food’ in the form of snow. In addition, the melting started very early this spring”, he noted.

Melting ice has formed 1,200 new lakes in formerly glaciated regions of the Swiss Alps since the middle of the 19th century. Around 1,000 of them still exist today, according to the study published by the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag).

READ MORE: Climate change: Glacial melt in Switzerland has created 1,000 new lakes

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WEATHER

How this week’s heatwave will hit Switzerland and how to stay cool

The summer has not officially started yet, but very high temperatures are forecast for nearly all Swiss regions in the coming days.

Published: 13 June 2022 15:25 CEST
How this week's heatwave will hit Switzerland and how to stay cool

While the temperatures in Switzerland are in their 20s on Monday, they are expected to soar to the sizzling mid-30s by the week’s end, according to meteorologists.

Temperatures will exceed 30C from Wednesday in Switzerland, peaking at 35C (and above) on Saturday.

This is what the forecast calls for:

Screenshot Meteonews

Even higher altitudes, where the temps are usually lower, could reach 30C at around 1000 metres.

While many people are looking forward to the heat wave, the news is not good for the nature, as the drought will likely get worse due to lack of rain.

The precipitation of last week, though heavy at times, “has not reached the deep layers of the ground”, according to MeteoNews weather service.

Although the rain provided some much-needed moisture for the crops, “the water deficit remains worrying”, especially as precipitation was not evenly distributed throughout the entire country.

The heat wave is forecast to end at the beginning of next week, just as the official summer starts on June 21st, with temperatures dropping to more seasonably normal temps — in the mid-20s.

However, it is expected to return a few weeks later:

READ MORE: Weather: Switzerland prepares for ‘record-breaking’ hot summer

If you think this is the hottest June in history — it isn’t. The situation was similar as recently as 2019:

READ MORE: Switzerland bakes in record June temperatures

While health authorities have not yet issued any guidelines on staying safe during a heat wave, The Federal Office of Meteorology (MeteoSwiss) confirmed the dangers of extremely high temperatures on humans and nature alike.

“Periods of hot weather place extreme stress on the human body and can endanger health. Among other things, they can trigger cardiovascular and respiratory conditions and impair mental and physical performance”, MeteoSwiss writes.

A hot spell can also have adverse effects on nature and infrastructure. For example, bodies of water often heat up considerably, causing fish to die, while high temperatures can lead to buckling of road surfaces and deformation of railway tracks”.

What can you do in the meantime to cool down?

Indoor air-conditioning is rare in Switzerland, but keeping cool is easier outdoors.

For instance, the abundance of lakes and rivers in Switzerland provides a welcome relief on hot days.

And if you like swimming pools, the good news is (at least during a heat wave) that some are turning off heating to boycott Russian gas, so you could have a nice, cool swim.

Also, most public fountains in Switzerland spout cold water you can drink and splash yourself with.

If all else falls, head for the glaciers (while they last). 

SHOW COMMENTS