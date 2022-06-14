For members
CLIMATE CRISIS
Why Switzerland’s glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer
Switzerland’s glaciers have been shrinking as a result of climate change, but they are now receding faster than before. These are three reasons why this is happening.
Published: 14 June 2022 12:44 CEST
Glaciers are melting faster this year. Image by Pexels from Pixabay
For members
WEATHER
How this week’s heatwave will hit Switzerland and how to stay cool
The summer has not officially started yet, but very high temperatures are forecast for nearly all Swiss regions in the coming days.
Published: 13 June 2022 15:25 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments