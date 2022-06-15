UPDATE: Switzerland reopens airspace after tech glitch grounds all flights

Earlier on Wednesday Geneva airport announced it was forced to close after a computer failure. It was the same news at Zurich where all in bound and outgoing flights were postponed.
The airspace would remain closed “until further notice” read a tweet from airport controller Skyguide.
Geneva’s Cointrin airport announced on Twitter it started to gradually open its airspace at 8:30 am.
“Good news! Air traffic has gradually resumed since 8:30 am (0630 GMT),”
“Passengers should check with their airlines if their flights are
maintained.”
Bonne nouvelle ! Le trafic aérien a repris progressivement depuis 8h30. Plusieurs vols sont annulés. Les voyageurs sont priés de vérifier auprès de leur compagnie si leur vol est maintenu.
— Genève Aéroport (@GeneveAeroport) June 15, 2022
“Technical malfunction at Skyguide – Swiss airspace closed until further notice,” the controller said.
“Due to a system failure at Skyguide, no takeoffs or landings are currently possible at Zurich Airport. It is currently not clear how long the interruption will last,” read a tweet from Zurich airport.
Skyguide did not give any details about the computer crash, but said it “regrets this incident and its consequences for the clients, partners and passengers of Geneva and Zurich airports and is working flat out to find a solution.”
Due to a system failure at Skyguide, no takeoffs or landings are currently possible at Zurich Airport. It is currently not clear how long the interruption will last. Further information will follow.
— Zurich Airport (@zrh_airport) June 15, 2022
Swiss international airlines blamed the computer failure on a “technical problem at Skyguide” and said passengers were having to be diverted to airports in neighbouring countries.
“The arriving long-haul flights are currently being diverted to various airports in neighbouring countries, including Milan, Lyon and Vienna. Short-haul flights are currently not taking off,” it said.
The arriving long-haul flights are currently being diverted to various airports in neighboring countries, including Milan, Lyon and Vienna. Short-haul flights are currently not taking off.
— Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) June 15, 2022
Member comments