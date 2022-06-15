For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Swiss MPs refuse to extend ‘fast track’ naturalisation to registered partners
A foreign national married to a Swiss can benefit from the so-called “fast track” naturalisation. But this right will not be extended to unmarried couples, MPs decided on Wednesday.
Published: 15 June 2022 15:17 CEST
Only a wedding allows a faster naturalisation process for foreign nationals. Image by StockSnap from Pixabay
