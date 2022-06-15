Read news from:
SWISS CITIZENSHIP

Swiss MPs refuse to extend ‘fast track’ naturalisation to registered partners

A foreign national married to a Swiss can benefit from the so-called “fast track” naturalisation. But this right will not be extended to unmarried couples, MPs decided on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 15:17 CEST
Only a wedding allows a faster naturalisation process for foreign nationals. Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

A foreigner who is married to a Swiss citizen can apply for naturalisation after three years of marriage and five years of residence in Switzerland.

As a reminder, ordinary (or regular) naturalisation is the one most foreign citizens go through to become Swiss, after having lived here on a work-based residency permit for at least six years, with various additional age- related conditions.

In addition, cantonal legislation requires a minimum residence period of between two and five years in the commune and in the canton concerned.

Facilitated (or simplified) naturalisation is a shorter and less complicated process usually open to the foreign spouses and children of Swiss citizens, and — since early 2017 — to third generation foreigners.

READ MORE: Third generation fast-track naturalisation in Switzerland: What you need to know

But unlike married couples, those in registered partnerships are not eligible for the simplified process.

In 2013, two motions by the Green Party sought to end this unequal treatment, but the issue was put on the back burner for several years. On Wednesday, however, the National Council followed the Council of States in rejecting the proposal.

MPs refused these initiatives, arguing that homosexuals who have been living in registered partnerships will be able to marry from July 1st.

As for granting this right to all the others, “a popular vote would have to take place because the Federal Constitution would have to be amended in order to put registered partnerships and married partnerships on an equal footing on this point”, said MP Andri Silberschmidt.

Left-leaning deputies are criticisng the decision to refuse equal naturalisation treatment for all couples, regardless of their marital status.

“This how our parliament imposes what the unions should look like to obtain a certain service from the state”, said socialist deputy Ada Marra.

READ MORE: Naturalisation through marriage: How your partner can obtain Swiss citizenship

SWISS CITIZENSHIP

Switzerland refuses to make it easier to become Swiss

Switzerland's Federal Council rejected a motion by some MPs to make the process of obtaining Swiss citizenship easier for certain foreigners.

Published: 20 May 2022 13:03 CEST
Switzerland refuses to make it easier to become Swiss

In view of the low naturalisation rate in Switzerland, MP Katja Christ from the Green Liberal party has filed a motion asking to revise the minimum length of stay required to obtain Swiss citizenship from 10 to seven years.

Christ also pointed out that the naturalisation process itself, especially on the municipal level, should be revamped.

That is because such a procedure sometimes involves discriminatory decisions by the communal assembly, which are based on the candidate’s origin rather than his or her eligibility for citizenship, she said.

The government responded that any denial of naturalisation believed by the candidate to be unjustified can be appealed.

Another MP, Corina Gredig, also asked to lower the minimum length of stay required by the cantons for naturalisation from the current five to three years, arguing that many people move from one canton before the five-year term.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons have the strictest citizenship requirements?

However, on Thursday the Federal Council rejected the motions, saying that a revised legislation on foreigners went into effect in 2019, so fairly recently, and the issues brought up in the two recent motions were already addressed at that time.

During the debates leading up to the new legislation, the parliament refused to reduce the minimum length of stay in Switzerland to eight years and in cantons  three years, authorities said.

The law lays out criteria not only for naturalisation, but also for integration in general, as well as for conditions to receive work permits in Switzerland, which include the need to provide certificates from government-accredited institutions to prove language proficiency.

READ MORE: Work permits: Switzerland introduces new rules for language proficiency certificates

The refusal to lighten up naturalisation requirements comes amid ongoing discussions in Switzerland about how to make this process easier for third-generation foreigners who are eligible to become Swiss.

Unlike many other countries, being born in Switzerland doesn’t automatically mean the person is Swiss.

If their parents were born abroad and still hold foreign passports, a person will not obtain Swiss citizenship at birth. 

Even though they were born in Switzerland and have lived their entire lives in Switzerland, they have the same nationality as their parents and will continue to be considered as foreigners – until and unless they become naturalised.

However, this process is more complex than it seems, as it is unreasonably bureaucratic, requiring proof that is often difficult to obtain.

EXPLAINED: Why so few third-generation Swiss are actually ‘Swiss’?

As a result of these strict conditions, very few third-generation foreigners become Swiss: out of about 25,000 people in this category, only 1,847 received their Swiss passports at the end of 2020 — the last year for which official statistics are available.

“There should be political will to implement change, which is not the case”, Rosita Fibbi, migration sociologist at the Swiss Forum for the Study of Migration and Population at the University of Neuchâtel, told The Local in an interview on May 4th.

“No significant steps to make the process truly easier have been introduced to date”; she added.

The latest Federal Council decision  not to act on the recent motions means no relief is in sight on the naturalisation front.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why so many foreigners in Switzerland skip naturalisation?
 

