No departures or arrivals at Swiss airports this morning

Geneva and Zurich airports were paralysed on Wednesday morning due to a computer failure at air traffic controller Skyguide. Swiss airspace is closed to traffic at the moment.

Flights scheduled to land in this morning were diverted to other airports such as Paris (CDG) and Milan.

En raison d'une panne informatique chez Skyguide tous les décollages et atterrissages à Genève Aéroport sont suspendus jusqu'à 11 heures ce mercredi matin 15 juin. Les passagers sont invités à suivre les messages des compagnies aériennes. — Genève Aéroport (@GeneveAeroport) June 15, 2022

Covid infections on the rise in Switzerland.

Latest data released by Federal Office of Public Health on Tuesday shows that after a downward trend in April and May, the number of coronavirus cases has been rising for the second week in a row.

The number of reported cases has increased by 61.4 percent over the previous week and hospitalisations rose by 22.4 percent.

The spike in cases is due mostly in highly infectious Omicron sub-variants, health officials said.

Air travel to become even more expensive

The so-called “decarbonisation process” will increase the price of tickets, according to Sebastian Mikosz, vice-president the Geneva-based International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“Flying will cost more, Decarbonisation has a cost, essentially a cost of investing in technologies that do not exist”, Mikosz said in an interview with RTS public broadcaster.

Price of tickets has already gone up due to higher fuel costs caused by war in Ukraine.

Swiss job market continues to boom, but staff shortages remain

Many companies in Switzerland are continuing to look for qualified personnel, with 114,000 vacancies being advertised across Switzerland, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This is 60 percent more than at the same time in 2021.

Staff shortages affect virtually all industries, with most available positions in the hotel and restaurant branch, as well as internet technology and construction sectors.

