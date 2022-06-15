Working in Switzerland: Job market booms but filling vacancies is not easy

Switzerland has an enviable “problem” perhaps by other nations’ situations: too many job openings and not enough candidates to fill them.
While the post-Covid unemployment rate across the European Union exceeds 6 percent, in Switzerland it stands at just 2.1 percent.
This effectively means that many Swiss employers are not able to find suitable candidates for open positions.
Right now, 114,000 vacancies are being advertised across Switzerland, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). This is 60 percent more than at the same time in 2021 — the first time the “total number of vacant posts has exceeded the 100,000 mark”, FSO said.
Staff shortages affect virtually all industries, with biggest demand in the hotel and restaurant branch, as well as in health care, social services, internet technology and construction sectors.
This phenomenon of demand exceeding the supply shows that Switzerland’s job market has recovered well from the pandemic which, experts believe, is due to the country’s strengths, including political, economic and financial conditions.
“Even in a time of crisis, Switzerland scored thanks to its stability, predictability and security”, said Patrik Wermelinger, member of the executive board of Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE), which promotes the country abroad on behalf of the federal government and the cantons.
Which parts of Switzerland have the most job openings?
The demand is high in the Northwest Switzerland and the Lake Geneva area, which encompass areas around big cities and industrial / business centres of Basel, Zurich, Zug, Geneva and Lausanne — regions where many international companies are located.
