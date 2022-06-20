For members
WEATHER
What’s next after Switzerland’s ‘extremely worrying’ heatwave?
Switzerland hit record high temperatures for June for the first time in 75 years on Sunday but what's the forecast for the coming days and weeks?
Published: 20 June 2022 15:50 CEST
A boy jumps into Lake Geneva at sunset from a platform off the village of Lutry, western Switzerland on August 9th 2020. Switzerland is set for another hot summer but what impact will that have on the country. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments