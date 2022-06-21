Read news from:
Budget airline passengers in Europe face travel headaches as more strikes called

Passengers with Europe's low-cost airlines are facing more strikes this summer as staff announced new walkouts on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 15:39 CEST
Staff at budget airlines in Europe such as Ryanair and easyJet have called for more summer strikes. Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Trade unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain have called for strikes this coming weekend, while easyJet’s operations in Spain face a nine-day strike next month.

Damien Mourgues, a representative of the SNPNC trade union at Ryanair in France, said the airline doesn’t respect rest time laws and is calling for a raise for cabin crew still paid at the minimum wage.

Cabin crew will go on strike on Saturday and Sunday.

A strike on the weekend of June 12 and 13 already prompted the cancellation of about 40 Ryanair flights in France, or about a quarter of the total.

Ryanair’s low-cost rival easyJet also faces nine days of strikes on different days in July at the Barcelona, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca airports.

The union said Tuesday that Spanish easyJet cabin crew, with a base pay of 950 euros per month, have the lowest wages of the airline’s European bases.

The strikes come as air travel has rebounded since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

But many airlines, which laid off staff during the pandemic, are having trouble rehiring enough workers and have been forced to cancel flights, including easyJet, which has been particularly hard hit by employee shortages.

On Monday, the European Transport Workers’ Federation called “on passengers not to blame the workers for the disasters in the airports, the cancelled flights, the long queues and longer time for check-ins, and lost luggage or delays caused by decades of corporate greed and a removal of decent jobs in the sector.”

The Federation said it expects “the chaos the aviation sector is currently facing will only grow over the summer as workers are pushed to the brink.”

Aviation sector ‘chaos’

In Spain, trade unions have urged Ryanair cabin crews to strike from June 24th to July 2nd to secure their “fundamental labour rights” and “decent workconditions for all staff”.

Ryanair staff in Portugal plan to go on strike from Friday to Sunday to protest work conditions, as are employees in Belgium.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has been dismissive of the strikes.

“We operate two and half thousand flights every day,” he said earlier this month in Belgium.

“Most of those flights will continue to operate even if there is a strike in Spain by some Mickey Mouse union or if the Belgian cabin crew unions want to go on strike over here,” he added in a media conference.

In Italy, a 24-hour strike is set to hit Ryanair operations on Saturday with pilots and cabin crew calling for the airline to respect the minimum wages set for the sector under a national agreement. 

Aircraft technician strike grounds flights from Norway 

More than 50 departures out of Norway’s airports have been cancelled so far due to an aircraft technician strike.

Widerøe has cancelled 38 flights so far, while Norwegian Air Shuttle cancelled five departures on Tuesday morning and announced a further 17 trips wouldn’t go ahead on Wednesday.

The Norwegian Air Traffic Technician Organisation (NFO) currently has 106 workers out on strike. The organisation could take out 39 more staff on Friday if an agreement on pay isn’t reached.

Travellers are advised to contact the airline they are meant to be flying with directly if their flight is delayed or cancelled. You can check scheduled departures out of Norwegian airports here

Widerøe has urged travellers not to contact them unless their flight has been cancelled, disrupted, or they are unhappy with the alternative travel arrangements that have been offered to them.

“If you have not heard anything from us, then you can be sure that your trip is still planned and carried out and behave in the usual way when you go out and travel,” a press officer for the airline told public broadcaster NRK.

Norwegian said it was working to rebook customers whose flights had been cancelled. 

“Almost everyone has been offered to rebook to an alternative route, and then there is one flight where we are still working to solve it,” Esben Tuman, communications director for the airline, told newswire NTB.

TRAVEL NEWS

Why did Swiss air traffic control fail and what’s ahead for passengers?

Swiss airspace reopened Wednesday morning after a computer glitch grounded flights at Zurich and Geneva airport for hours. But do we know why it happened?

Published: 15 June 2022 11:04 CEST
Why did Swiss air traffic control fail and what’s ahead for passengers?

Switzerland reopened its airspace on Wednesday morning at about 8:30am after a technical malfunction at air traffic control centre, Skyguide, grounded all flights for several hours.

During that time, no planes took off or landed in Geneva and Zurich.

Flights that were already en route to Switzerland had to be diverted to other European airports.

“At 9 am, when this announcement was made, 2,000 people were waiting to board at Geneva airport”, according to Tribune de Genève.

A number of flights, including long-haul ones from the United States were diverted to Paris or Milan, with airlines now scrambling to rebook passengers on Switzerland-bound flights.

Operations at the two airports will be at a 75-percent capacity throughout Wednesday. This means a number of flights will be cancelled. “Obviously, the disruptions will spread throughout the day,” Zurich airport spokesperson told Blick newspaper.

Airspace around Basel’s EuroAirport was not affected, as it is located on the French territory, in the administrative commune of Saint-Louis in Alsace.

Reasons unclear

The answer to why such a glitch happened at Switzerland’s two biggest airports remains unknown, Skyguide said, adding that it is doing everything possible to ensure that “flights run efficiently, in order to reduce delays as much as possible”.

But according to Blick  which interviewed aviation expert Patrick Huber, the system failure was “apparently a hardware problem”.

“The question remains as to why such relevant systems are not used redundantly at Skyguide – that is, that another device could take over the services of the failed facility in the event of a failure”.

Are stranded / diverted passengers entitled to compensation?

As long as airlines get passengers to their final destinations, no compensation for short delays are usually given.

This official link provides information about passenger rights in the European Union.

