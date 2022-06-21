For members
UKRAINE
‘Cruel’ Swiss government video suggests Ukrainians to leave Switzerland
Swiss authorities have welcomed Ukrainian refugees with open arms when Russia invaded their country in February. But now the government is suggesting they should return home, at least according to a new video.
Published: 21 June 2022 16:40 CEST
Refugees from Ukraine are seen in temporary accomodation in a sports hall in Przemysl, in eastern Poland on February 28, 2022. - Overall, more than half a million people have fled Ukraine since its Soviet-era master Moscow launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, with more than half fleeing into neighbouring EU and NATO member Poland, the United Nations said on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)
UKRAINE
ANALYSIS: Why is Swiss solidarity with Ukrainian refugees waning?
There are about 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland at the moment. But though they were welcomed with open arms at the beginning of the war, hospitality now seems to be wearing thin.
Published: 6 June 2022 15:18 CEST
