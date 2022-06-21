For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Reader question: How can I find a good lawyer in Switzerland?
Although you hope to never need one, sometimes you might have to seek legal advice in Switzerland. This is how to find it.
Published: 21 June 2022 13:03 CEST
Finding a lawyer in Switzerland is not difficult. Photo by Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA on Pexels
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
‘A beautiful country’: How Ukrainian refugees see Switzerland
The Local’s Helena Bachmann is hosting two young Ukrainians in her home in Vaud. This is their take on the pros and cons of Swiss life.
Published: 25 May 2022 11:41 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments