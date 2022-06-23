Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Tax relief for individuals and families, plans for a denser rail network and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 23 June 2022 08:20 CEST
Soil needs more rain to counteract drought, experts say. Image by chulmin park from Pixabay

Increase in deductions for health insurance premiums in direct federal tax

The Federal Council has decided to increase the amount of deductions for health insurance premiums and interest on savings capital.

Single people will be able to deduct 3,000 francs annually, against 1,700 currently. For married couples, deductions will rise from 3,500 to 6,000 francs, and per child or needy person from 700 to 1,200 francs.

While the new tax rate is beneficial for individual and families, it will cost the government 315 million francs per year.

Yesterday’s rain not enough to counteract drought

The sometimes-heavy downpour on Wednesday might have brought a bit of respite from the oppressive heat, but was insufficient in preventing drought.

One reason is that the rain was not evenly distributed, with some areas of Switzerland getting more water than others, according to Nicolas Borgognon, meteorologist at MeteoSwiss.

Considering how dry the soil is, 10 times as much rain would be needed to penetrate the deeper levels of the earth and make a lasting difference.

“Rains are expected to be a little better organised on Friday, then there is hope that a more active degradation will occur early next week between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning”, Borgognon said.

READ MORE: What’s next after Switzerland’s ‘extremely worrying’ heatwave?

Swiss Federal Raiways (SBB) to prioritise regional trains

The government wants to focus on the development and expansion of the regional traffic, according to Transport Minister Simonetta Sommaruga, who announced the “reorientation of strategy in the development of rail”.

“The goal is no longer to shorten the journey between Zurich and Bern by another five minutes, but to look at where there are  most people who could use the train more,” she said.

Concretely, this means increased regional traffic, the development of stations in the suburbs to accomodate more InterRegio and RegioExpress trains.

Switzerland ‘must quickly improve’ its crisis management

While Switzerland is well known for its organisational skills and attention to detail, these abilities  don’t always show up in emergency situations, according to a new report by the Federal Chancellery.

Though a “general strategy was recognisable” during the Covid pandemic, “forward-looking crisis management has sometimes been lacking”, Chancellor Walter Turnheer told the media in Bern on Wednesday.

He cited “the insufficient preparation of the federal administration and the cantons for the magnitude of the second wave of the pandemic, in autumn 2020”. Specifically, “despite the increase in the number of cases, cantonal governments were reluctant to take action and were divided on which ones to take. There was dissension among cantons and between the the cantons and federal authorities”.

Turnheer concluded that as “there will be other unexpected crises, as with Ukraine, we must have good structures, but our political processes are relatively long. And crises don’t wait”.

READ MORE : Was Switzerland’s Covid pandemic management the ‘second-best in the world’?

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Summer chaos at airports, Swiss "trust index", and other news in our daily roundup.

Published: 22 June 2022 08:21 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swiss airports brace for hectic summer

As airports across Europe have been experiencing travel chaos, Switzerland’s airports are also beginning to see a similar pattern.

 “The situation has worsened this year because there is a shortage of staff at handling companies at airports. Not all check-ins are open and some luggage cannot be cleared”, said Andreas Wittmer, head of the Aviation Competence Center at the University of St. Gallen.

At Zurich airport, “there are already long queues now and the situation is likely to get worse in the next few weeks,” according to travel expert Andreas Wehrli.

Geneva’s airport also expects volumes during July and August to be almost at the pre-Covid (2019) capacity.

At all Swiss airports, “expect delays and cancellations, especially at the end of the day”, said, Jean-Marc Thévenaz, director of EasyJet Switzerland.

As for SWISS airline, it advises passengers to “arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure”.

READ MORE:  How airports across Europe have been hit by travel chaos
 

This who the Swiss trust most and least

The new Security 2022 study, carried out by by the Military Academy and the Center for Security Studies, both attached to the ETH Zurich, rated the degree of trust Swiss public has in their institutions and various sectors.

On a scale of one (lowest) to 10 (highest), these are the study’s findings:

  • Police (7.9)
  • Science (7.8)
  • Courts (7.6)
  • The Federal Council (7.3)
  • Economy (7)
  • Parliament (6.8)
  • Army (6.7)
  • Political parties (5.5)
  • Media (5.4)

Left vs right: who commits more crimes in Switzerland?

And speaking of studies, a recent one conducted by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) sought to determine if there is a link between criminal behaviour and political party affiliation.

Researchers found that most offences are in the left corner: 19 percent of supporters of the Green Party and 14 percent of socialists have admitted to shoplifting, versus 10 percent of right-wing sympathisers.

How can this disparity be explained? Psychologist Allan Guggenbühl said that those leaning toward the left, especially young people, see shoplifting “as a revolt against capitalism”. 

Burning of transsexual statue in Swiss town sparks international outrage

During the annual German-speaking Sechseläuten festival, the town of Bassersdorf in canton Zurich burned a sculpture of a trans person — an act heavily criticised and denounced by the international press and the LGBT community.

Some Bassersdorf residents were offended as well. One, an 82-year-old man, filed a complaint with the Zurich Public Prosecutor against the municipal council, arguing that authorities “are obliged to act against discrimination, not to be part of it”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

