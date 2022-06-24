Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Eight hours’ wait at some emergency departments, new rules for driver’s license withdrawals, and other Swiss news in our short roundup on Friday.

Published: 24 June 2022 08:26 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Most Swiss retirees don't worry about money. Photo by Sven Mieke on Unsplash

Swiss emergency rooms overflow with patients

A number of hospitals in Switzerland are reporting overcrowding in emergency rooms, with patients sometimes waiting eight hours to be treated.

“We are at maximum capacity and we are not the only ones in this situation ”, said Aristomenis Exadaktylos, chief physician of the emergency centre at the Inselspital in Bern.

This situation, however, has nothing to do with the increase in the rate of Covid infections.

Instead, most cases are consequences of staying outside in extreme heat, with alcohol also a contributing factor, according to Nicolas Drechsler, spokesperson for Basel’s university hospital.

The other day, 60 patients were in the emergency in the middle of the night, he said. “We had to ask ambulances not to bring any more people, otherwise the waiting times would have gotten completely out of hand”.  

Swiss pensioners mostly satisfied with their financial situation

More than two-thirds of retirees in Switzerland don’t see their financial situation deteriorate when they stop working, according to a new study by the insurer Swiss Life.

In total, 73 percent of people aged 65 and over live in a household with a high or very high degree of financial satisfaction.

Half of survey respondents said they have assets of more than 300,000 francs, on top of the income from their pensions. In addition, about a third of respondents have enough income after retirement to continue saving.

One in five retirees, however, say they face financial difficulties and are forced to dip into their savings.

Nevertheless, spending habits of Swiss pensioners change once they stop working, the study found. For instance, health expenditure, including health insurance premiums, increases, while that for dining out and for transport drops.

Some drivers who lose their license can continue to use car for work  

The Federal Council has decided to allow people whose driving license is withdrawn due to minor infractions to continue driving, but only for work-related reasons.

However, in cases deemed “moderately serious” or “serious” (for example, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs), “no authorisation can be issued”.

Those who have had their license withdrawn “for an indefinite period or permanently for security reasons”, as well as people whose license was revoked more than twice in five years, will not have the right either.

READ MORE: What to do if you have a car accident in Switzerland?

Imported gold: the plot thickens

As The Local reported on Wednesday, more than three tonnes of gold, worth around $200 million, were shipped from Russia to Switzerland in May, despite sanctions against Moscow.

But there is a mystery about which of the four Swiss refineries has ordered the shipment. All four deny any involvement, and the umbrella group, Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders of Precious Metals, also confirms that none of its members is at the origin of these imports.

Marc Ummel, head of the raw materials section at the Swissaid humanitarian foundation, said the gold could also be used by a Russian oligarch for money laundering. He urged the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to shed full light on this affair.

READ MORE: Why is Switzerland importing Russian gold?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Tax relief for individuals and families, plans for a denser rail network and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 23 June 2022 08:20 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Increase in deductions for health insurance premiums in direct federal tax

The Federal Council has decided to increase the amount of deductions for health insurance premiums and interest on savings capital.

Single people will be able to deduct 3,000 francs annually, against 1,700 currently. For married couples, deductions will rise from 3,500 to 6,000 francs, and per child or needy person from 700 to 1,200 francs.

While the new tax rate is beneficial for individual and families, it will cost the government 315 million francs per year.

Yesterday’s rain not enough to counteract drought

The sometimes-heavy downpour on Wednesday might have brought a bit of respite from the oppressive heat, but was insufficient in preventing drought.

One reason is that the rain was not evenly distributed, with some areas of Switzerland getting more water than others, according to Nicolas Borgognon, meteorologist at MeteoSwiss.

Considering how dry the soil is, 10 times as much rain would be needed to penetrate the deeper levels of the earth and make a lasting difference.

“Rains are expected to be a little better organised on Friday, then there is hope that a more active degradation will occur early next week between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning”, Borgognon said.

READ MORE: What’s next after Switzerland’s ‘extremely worrying’ heatwave?

Swiss Federal Raiways (SBB) to prioritise regional trains

The government wants to focus on the development and expansion of the regional traffic, according to Transport Minister Simonetta Sommaruga, who announced the “reorientation of strategy in the development of rail”.

“The goal is no longer to shorten the journey between Zurich and Bern by another five minutes, but to look at where there are  most people who could use the train more,” she said.

Concretely, this means increased regional traffic, the development of stations in the suburbs to accomodate more InterRegio and RegioExpress trains.

Switzerland ‘must quickly improve’ its crisis management

While Switzerland is well known for its organisational skills and attention to detail, these abilities  don’t always show up in emergency situations, according to a new report by the Federal Chancellery.

Though a “general strategy was recognisable” during the Covid pandemic, “forward-looking crisis management has sometimes been lacking”, Chancellor Walter Turnheer told the media in Bern on Wednesday.

He cited “the insufficient preparation of the federal administration and the cantons for the magnitude of the second wave of the pandemic, in autumn 2020”. Specifically, “despite the increase in the number of cases, cantonal governments were reluctant to take action and were divided on which ones to take. There was dissension among cantons and between the the cantons and federal authorities”.

Turnheer concluded that as “there will be other unexpected crises, as with Ukraine, we must have good structures, but our political processes are relatively long. And crises don’t wait”.

READ MORE : Was Switzerland’s Covid pandemic management the ‘second-best in the world’?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS