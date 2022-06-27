For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
EXPLAINED: The striking contrasts between Switzerland’s regions
The word "Switzerland" usually conjures up images of a small, mountainous and affluent country, but as a new study shows, there are significant disparities between various regions.
Published: 27 June 2022 11:45 CEST
Photo by Xavier von Erlach on Unsplash / OFS
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Reader question: How can I find a good lawyer in Switzerland?
Although you hope to never need one, sometimes you might have to seek legal advice in Switzerland. This is how to find it.
Published: 21 June 2022 13:03 CEST
