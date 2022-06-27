Read news from:
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

EXPLAINED: The striking contrasts between Switzerland’s regions

The word "Switzerland" usually conjures up images of a small, mountainous and affluent country, but as a new study shows, there are significant disparities between various regions.

Published: 27 June 2022 11:45 CEST
Photo by Xavier von Erlach on Unsplash / OFS

To many people living abroad, Switzerland is a homogeneous nation of bankers, watchmakers, chocolate, cheese and mountains.

But unless you actually live here, you will likely not know that Switzerland is a diverse country — not only linguistically and culturally, but also in terms of its, economy, infrastructure, costs, and other aspects.

These differences are shown in a new study published by the Federal Statistical Office (OFS).

“Switzerland is diverse and rich in regional disparities. It presents striking contrasts between urban centers and mountain regions, but also experiences important differences within the agglomeration areas”, researchers reported.

Of nine categories measuring regional differences that OFS focused on, these are the main ones that impact foreign residents living in Switzerland the most:

Employment

Not surprisingly, most jobs are generally found in urban areas, especially in the agglomerations of Zurich (including the nearby Zug), Geneva and Lausanne.

However, when looking specifically at jobs that were created in new companies outside of the above-mentioned markets, most are found in agglomerations of Lugano and Mendrisio, Luzern, St. Gallen, Aarau-Olten, Reinach-Allschwil, and Freienbach-Glarus.

The largest red spots indicate where most new jobs were created. Image: OFS

READ MORE: Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now

Wages

As the OFS pointed out, “differences in income between regions can encourage population movements and thus contribute to reinforcing disparities. Income distribution and social protection are important indicators of social well-being and equality”.

The highest incomes, according to OFS, are in the region of Zurich and Central Switzerland, with the greater Zurich region being “characterised by one of the lowest at-risk-of-poverty rates”.

READ MORE: REVEALED: What are the best and worst paid jobs in Switzerland?

This chart (in French) shows where in Switzerland salaries are highest and lowest.

Taxes

As the OFS has noted, “the tax burden has an influence in the choice of the place of residence or establishment…There is tax competition between the cantons and between the municipalities”.

The lowest taxation rates for individuals and families are found in the central Swiss cantons of Zug, Nidwalden and Schwyz, “with Zug having the lowest tax burden”, according to FSO.  

The highest rates, on the other hand, are in the French-speaking cantons of Geneva, Neuchâtel, Vaud and Jura.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How where you live in Switzerland impacts how much income tax you pay

Rents

The highest rents are found in the urban municipalities of large agglomerations, while the lowest rents are in the rural regions, which is the usual, long-term pattern.

This chart shows how the rents have increased in the past two decades in Switzerland as a whole, followed by urban centres, suburbs of big cities, and smaller communities.


 Image: OFS

Services and infrastructure

Both are among the main determinants “of the economic and residential quality of a region. Combined with each other, infrastructures and services count in the choice of a place of residence or establishment”, the study found.

Among services that fall under this category is the proximity of public transportation stops, schools, shopping, and leisure / recreational activities.

While most people in Switzerland live reasonably close to this infrastructure, “access distances are above average in rural areas for almost all the services analysed”, OFS reports, adding that “distances are approximately twice as long in rural areas as in urban ones”.
 
 

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Reader question: How can I find a good lawyer in Switzerland?

Although you hope to never need one, sometimes you might have to seek legal advice in Switzerland. This is how to find it.

Published: 21 June 2022 13:03 CEST
When you move to a new country, including Switzerland, you have to look for a whole new network of professionals.

You may or may not have immediate need for the proverbial butcher, baker, and the candlestick maker, but sooner or later you will have to find other professionals, with the most essential one being a doctor.

READ MORE: What you should know about finding a doctor in Switzerland

Chances are you will also need, at one time or another, a legal counsel. That should in principle not be a problem as Switzerland has an abundance of lawyers — 7,317 currently practicing in the country, according to European data.

The question of how to find one that best suits your needs depends on many factors — for instance, what kind of legal advice you are seeking (estate planning, inheritance, divorce, etc), whether you speak the language of your region or need an English-speaking attorney,  and whether you can pay (the often exorbitant) fees, or need free counselling instead.

Speaking of fees, the hourly rates vary widely from one lawyer or legal practice to another, with some charging as little as 100 francs or as much as 1,000.

Much depends on the lawyer’s location — with the ones practicing in large cities like Zurich and Geneva being more expensive than their counterparts in small towns or rural regions  — the area of specialisation and general reputation — the more prominent the attorney is with a roster of famous or well-heeled clients, the higher fees they will typically charge.

An important thing to know is that, depending on the advice you are seeking, you may not need a lawyer at all, but rather a public notary; in Switzerland, these professionals perform many tasks that only attorneys can do in other countries, such as drawing contracts and establishing other legal documents.

Here are some tips on how to find a lawyer or a notary that best fits your needs:

Word of mouth

As with any other services, personal recommendations from people you know and trust are best.

This will spare you the effort of “investigating” the person, such as researching their credentials and feedback from previous clients — the due diligence process that everyone should undertake before hiring any professional.

Professional associations

If you don’t know anyone who can recommend an attorney, do your own research.

Professional organisations such as the Swiss Bar Association (SBA) and the Swiss Federation of Notaries are good resources, as they both allow you to look for professionals in or near your place of residence.

English-speaking attorneys

Many Swiss lawyers and notaries, especially those practicing in large urban centres where many foreign residents live, speak English.

But if you want to make sure yours does, the UK government put together a list of English speaking attorneys in Switzerland, which should help you with your search.

‘Free’ legal advice

In principle, all legal assistance comes at a cost, except for exceptional cases, which are defined by each canton.

SBA has a canton-by-canton list, where the designation “GRATIS JUDICATURE” stands for “free legal advice”.

However, there is also such a thing in Switzerland as “legal protection insurance” (Rechtsschutzversicherungen in German, protection juridique in French, and protezione giuridica in Italian).

It covers attorney and other associated fees if you undertake court action against someone, are sued, or simply need legal advice.

There are two different types of legal protection insurance — one specifically for traffic accidents and the other for all other matters. Sometimes they are combined.

Typically, this insurance covers costs of legal representation associated with contract disputes, employment, loans and debts, healthcare, housing, retail purchases, and travel.

The annual cost of this insurance, which you can purchase from practically every carrier in Switzerland, is minimal, especially if you consider how much you’d have to spend if you hired an attorney yourself.

Another benefit of these policies is that a lawyer will be assigned to you by the insurance company so you won’t have the headache of looking for one on your own.

This article provides more information about this insurance:

EXPLAINED: Why you need ‘legal protection insurance’ in Switzerland

