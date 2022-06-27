Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Some relief on the weather front; and higher prices for air travel to continue: this and other news from Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 27 June 2022 08:15 CEST
Higher prices for airline tickets will continue beyond summer. Photo by Fabian Joy on Unsplash

This week’s weather: rain

After days of very hot weather, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, forecasts call for rain during the last days of this month, according to Meteonews.

Broadly speaking, a few thunderstorms have already hit some parts of Switzerland on Sunday evening and overnight. Today and the rest of the week will be marked by regionally heavy showers, possibly accompanied by gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

The weather for next few days. Screenshot: Meteonews

While sun may briefly return on Wednesday and Thursday, further deterioration is expected between Thursday evening and Friday.

Depending on the amount of rain that will fall in the next days, the precipitations may bring at least some relief to extremely arid soil, meteorologists say.

Switzerland asked to approve anti-Omicron vaccine

Covid vaccine manufacturer Moderna applied for the authorisation for its updated vaccine that targets Omicron, according to drug regulatory body, Swissmedic.

“The modified composition promises to be more effective against the Omicron variant”, the health agency said.

Previous vaccines were efficient against earlier mutations like Delta, but they proffered no immunity against Omicron, which now accounts for 99 percent of Covid infections in Switzerland.

Swissmedic has not said when approval for the modified vaccine will be given, but it could possibly speed up the administration of second booster doses for general public, which Swiss health authorities have not yet rolled out.

READ MORE: Reader question: When will Switzerland authorise second Covid booster shots
 

Price of airline tickets will continue to rise

As though cancelled flights and chaos at airports don’t cause enough travel woes, flying is becoming more expensive as well.

It’s not unusual that prices of plane tickets increase just before high-volume travel times like summer holidays.

This year, however, as the war in Ukraine is causing fuel costs to go up, airline tickets will be more expensive even during low-travel periods like fall.

SWISS airline, for instance, has increased the prices of its flights worldwide in recent months, and could continue this upward trend in the autumn.

“Due to the current price of crude oil, further price adjustments for air travel are likely this year,” the company spokesperson said.

SWISS’ sister airline, Edelweiss Air, also confirmed its passengers are facing higher costs.

“Flying in the future may cost more than in previous years,” the company predicted.

And speaking of cancelled flights…

SWISS airline already said on June 8th that it is cancelling a number of flights from both Zurich in Geneva during the busy summer travel season, including those to London Healthrow and San Francisco.

On Sunday, Switzerland’s national airline announced that on top of the flights already suspended, “further cuts unfortunately cannot be avoided due to resource constraints and operational challenges across the airline industry”.

The carrier did not specify which routes will be affected, but said passengers “will be actively informed. Automatic reservation changes will be made or individual solutions will be sought”.

READ MORE: Which flights have SWISS airlines cut ahead of summer season?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Eight hour waits at some Swiss hospital emergency units, new rules for driver’s licence withdrawals and other news from Switzerland on Friday.

Published: 24 June 2022 08:26 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swiss emergency rooms overflow with patients

A number of hospitals in Switzerland are reporting overcrowding in emergency rooms, with patients sometimes waiting eight hours to be treated.

“We are at maximum capacity and we are not the only ones in this situation ”, said Aristomenis Exadaktylos, chief physician of the emergency centre at the Inselspital in Bern.

This situation, however, has nothing to do with the increase in the rate of Covid infections.

Instead, most cases are consequences of staying outside in extreme heat, with alcohol also a contributing factor, according to Nicolas Drechsler, spokesperson for Basel’s university hospital.

The other day, 60 patients were in the emergency in the middle of the night, he said. “We had to ask ambulances not to bring any more people, otherwise the waiting times would have gotten completely out of hand”.  

Swiss pensioners mostly satisfied with their financial situation

More than two-thirds of retirees in Switzerland don’t see their financial situation deteriorate when they stop working, according to a new study by the insurer Swiss Life.

In total, 73 percent of people aged 65 and over live in a household with a high or very high degree of financial satisfaction.

Half of survey respondents said they have assets of more than 300,000 francs, on top of the income from their pensions. In addition, about a third of respondents have enough income after retirement to continue saving.

One in five retirees, however, say they face financial difficulties and are forced to dip into their savings.

Nevertheless, spending habits of Swiss pensioners change once they stop working, the study found. For instance, health expenditure, including health insurance premiums, increases, while that for dining out and for transport drops.

Some drivers who lose their license can continue to use car for work  

The Federal Council has decided to allow people whose driving license is withdrawn due to minor infractions to continue driving, but only for work-related reasons.

However, in cases deemed “moderately serious” or “serious” (for example, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs), “no authorisation can be issued”.

Those who have had their license withdrawn “for an indefinite period or permanently for security reasons”, as well as people whose license was revoked more than twice in five years, will not have the right either.

READ MORE: What to do if you have a car accident in Switzerland?

Imported gold: the plot thickens

As The Local reported on Wednesday, more than three tonnes of gold, worth around $200 million, were shipped from Russia to Switzerland in May, despite sanctions against Moscow.

But there is a mystery about which of the four Swiss refineries has ordered the shipment. All four deny any involvement, and the umbrella group, Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders of Precious Metals, also confirms that none of its members is at the origin of these imports.

Marc Ummel, head of the raw materials section at the Swissaid humanitarian foundation, said the gold could also be used by a Russian oligarch for money laundering. He urged the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to shed full light on this affair.

READ MORE: Why is Switzerland importing Russian gold?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

