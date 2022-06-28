Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss franc increases in value against euro, new campaign launched to raise retirement age for women and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.

Published: 28 June 2022 07:43 CEST
Geneva is a "nerve center" for Russian spies. Photo by Dmitry Ratushny on Unsplash

Franc-euro: return to near parity

There is some good news for Swiss travellers heading to eurozone countries this summer: a favourable exchange rate between the two currencies.

One franc now buys nearly 0.99 euros, which means tourists from Switzerland have more purchasing power across much of Europe.

This is also good news for cross-border workers from neighbouring states who are converting their Swiss wages into euros.

READ MORE : EXPLAINED: What does euro-franc parity mean for Switzerland?

‘Huge margins’ at largest Swiss retailers criticised

Coop and Migros chains expect “huge margins” on dairy products they sell in their stores, according to a survey conducted by Swiss media.

A margin Is the difference between the price a retailer pays for a product and the price it sells it for to customers,

At Coop, the gross margins reached 57 percent and Migros 46 percent — revelations which are angering milk producers and consumers alike — the former being underpaid and the latter overcharged in the process.

This practice is “a disproportion of power. There are 20,000 producers left and only two or three major buyers. We are at the mercy of a few buyers”, said milk producer Christian Blaser.

As for the Federation Romande of Consumers (FRC), “in inflationary times, it is all the more important to know into which pocket the consumers’ money goes. We are not satisfied that the margin rates remain the same for the large distributors, but that prices increase for consumers”, according to FRC’s spokesperson, Sophie Michaud Gigon.

Federal Council launches campaign for higher retirement age for women

Social Affairs Minister Alain Berset has launched the official campaign for AHV / AVS reform, which would bring the retirement age for women from the current 64 to 65. and higher VAT for everyone — an issue that will be decided in the next referendum on September 25th.

If accepted at the ballot box, the reform will come into force in 2024, while the gradual increase in the retirement age for women would take place from 2024 to 2027.

The reason for this measure is that  the population is living longer and the old-age insurance funds are being depleted. If nothing is done, spending will exceed revenues by 2030.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about retiring in Switzerland

Intelligence agency: Geneva teeming with Russian spies

In an unclassified report published on Monday, the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) said that Geneva has become a major European hub of undercover government activity, with Russian agents increasing their presence.

While European countries expelled Russian diplomats, Switzerland has not followed suit to the same extent.

For that reason, “international Geneva remains a nerve center for espionage activities”, FIS noted.

Earlier reports found that a number of Russian diplomats accredited in Switzerland are either known members of the Russian intelligence service or suspected of working for the secret service under diplomatic cover.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Some relief on the weather front; and higher prices for air travel to continue: this and other news from Switzerland on Monday.

Published: 27 June 2022 08:15 CEST
This week’s weather: rain

After days of very hot weather, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, forecasts call for rain during the last days of this month, according to Meteonews.

Broadly speaking, a few thunderstorms have already hit some parts of Switzerland on Sunday evening and overnight. Today and the rest of the week will be marked by regionally heavy showers, possibly accompanied by gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

The weather for next few days. Screenshot: Meteonews

While sun may briefly return on Wednesday and Thursday, further deterioration is expected between Thursday evening and Friday.

Depending on the amount of rain that will fall in the next days, the precipitations may bring at least some relief to extremely arid soil, meteorologists say.

Switzerland asked to approve anti-Omicron vaccine

Covid vaccine manufacturer Moderna applied for the authorisation for its updated vaccine that targets Omicron, according to drug regulatory body, Swissmedic.

“The modified composition promises to be more effective against the Omicron variant”, the health agency said.

Previous vaccines were efficient against earlier mutations like Delta, but they proffered no immunity against Omicron, which now accounts for 99 percent of Covid infections in Switzerland.

Swissmedic has not said when approval for the modified vaccine will be given, but it could possibly speed up the administration of second booster doses for general public, which Swiss health authorities have not yet rolled out.

READ MORE: Reader question: When will Switzerland authorise second Covid booster shots
 

Price of airline tickets will continue to rise

As though cancelled flights and chaos at airports don’t cause enough travel woes, flying is becoming more expensive as well.

It’s not unusual that prices of plane tickets increase just before high-volume travel times like summer holidays.

This year, however, as the war in Ukraine is causing fuel costs to go up, airline tickets will be more expensive even during low-travel periods like fall.

SWISS airline, for instance, has increased the prices of its flights worldwide in recent months, and could continue this upward trend in the autumn.

“Due to the current price of crude oil, further price adjustments for air travel are likely this year,” the company spokesperson said.

SWISS’ sister airline, Edelweiss Air, also confirmed its passengers are facing higher costs.

“Flying in the future may cost more than in previous years,” the company predicted.

And speaking of cancelled flights…

SWISS airline already said on June 8th that it is cancelling a number of flights from both Zurich in Geneva during the busy summer travel season, including those to London Heathrow and San Francisco.

On Sunday, Switzerland’s national airline announced that on top of the flights already suspended, “further cuts unfortunately cannot be avoided due to resource constraints and operational challenges across the airline industry”.

The carrier did not specify which routes will be affected, but said passengers “will be actively informed. Automatic reservation changes will be made or individual solutions will be sought”.

READ MORE: Which flights have SWISS airlines cut ahead of summer season?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

