For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swiss franc increases in value against euro, new campaign launched to raise retirement age for women and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.
Published: 28 June 2022 07:43 CEST
Geneva is a "nerve center" for Russian spies. Photo by Dmitry Ratushny on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Some relief on the weather front; and higher prices for air travel to continue: this and other news from Switzerland on Monday.
Published: 27 June 2022 08:15 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments