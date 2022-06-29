Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

More Covid cases, flight cancellations continue, and other news from Switzerland on Wednesday.

Published: 29 June 2022 08:22 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
These Alpine cows need urgent tending. Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay

Covid cases continue to soar

In a span of seven days, 33,108 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Switzerland, according to new data released on Tuesday by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

A week ago, FOPH announced 24,704 new cases over the same period of time, which means the number of new infections has increased by 34 percent, while at the same time Covid-related hospitalisations went up by 19.5 percent.

Swiss health officials predict that 15 percent of Swiss population — more than 1 million people — could catch the virus this summer.

READ MORE : ‘Over a million people’ in Switzerland could be infected with Covid this summer
 

Novartis lays off 1,400 employees in Switzerland

The pharmaceutical giant Novartis will eliminate 1,400 jobs — more that 10 percent of its workforce — the Basel-based company announced on Tuesday.

Some of these jobs will be outsourced to Novartis subsidiaries abroad, notably to Prague and Hyderabad, India.

The cutbacks are part of the restructuring programme that the healthcare company, second largest in Switzerland and one of 10 biggest in the world, has undertaken in April.

SWISS will cancel hundreds more flights by October

Switzerland’s national airline already said on June 8th that it is reducing or canceling altogether some of its scheduled flights, including five flights per week to London Heathrow.

On Tuesday, the airline announced it would be suspending 646 more flights between August and October, without specifying at this time which routes will be affected.

The cutbacks are due mostly to staffing shortage and other air traffic issues, such as “bottlenecks in air traffic control in Europe, at ground service providers around the world, as well as at SWISS”, company spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Swiss airlines warn of ticket price hikes and more summer cancellations
 

Swiss Alps lack workforce

Many sectors and regions throughout Switzerland are desperately searching for skilled employees, ranging from IT specialists to hotel and restaurant workers.

The shortage of personnel is also felt acutely in the Swiss Alps, where many farming positions need to be filled, including those that involve tending mountain cows.

The situation “has never been as bad as this year,” said Barbara Sulzer, head of an organisation that recruits short-term staff for Alpine farmers.

Admittedly, these jobs are not for everyone: qualifications needed for this kind of work include experience in mountain agriculture, and “those who are willing to work ten to twelve hours a day for a modest wage,” according to Sulzer.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss franc increases in value against euro, new campaign launched to raise retirement age for women and other news from Switzerland on Tuesday.

Published: 28 June 2022 07:43 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Franc-euro: return to near parity

There is some good news for Swiss travellers heading to eurozone countries this summer: a favourable exchange rate between the two currencies.

One franc now buys nearly 0.99 euros, which means tourists from Switzerland have more purchasing power across much of Europe.

This is also good news for cross-border workers from neighbouring states who are converting their Swiss wages into euros.

READ MORE : EXPLAINED: What does euro-franc parity mean for Switzerland?

‘Huge margins’ at largest Swiss retailers criticised

Coop and Migros chains expect “huge margins” on dairy products they sell in their stores, according to a survey conducted by Swiss media.

A margin Is the difference between the price a retailer pays for a product and the price it sells it for to customers,

At Coop, the gross margins reached 57 percent and Migros 46 percent — revelations which are angering milk producers and consumers alike — the former being underpaid and the latter overcharged in the process.

This practice is “a disproportion of power. There are 20,000 producers left and only two or three major buyers. We are at the mercy of a few buyers”, said milk producer Christian Blaser.

As for the Federation Romande of Consumers (FRC), “in inflationary times, it is all the more important to know into which pocket the consumers’ money goes. We are not satisfied that the margin rates remain the same for the large distributors, but that prices increase for consumers”, according to FRC’s spokesperson, Sophie Michaud Gigon.

Federal Council launches campaign for higher retirement age for women

Social Affairs Minister Alain Berset has launched the official campaign for AHV / AVS reform, which would bring the retirement age for women from the current 64 to 65. and higher VAT for everyone — an issue that will be decided in the next referendum on September 25th.

If accepted at the ballot box, the reform will come into force in 2024, while the gradual increase in the retirement age for women would take place from 2024 to 2027.

The reason for this measure is that  the population is living longer and the old-age insurance funds are being depleted. If nothing is done, spending will exceed revenues by 2030.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about retiring in Switzerland

Intelligence agency: Geneva teeming with Russian spies

In an unclassified report published on Monday, the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) said that Geneva has become a major European hub of undercover government activity, with Russian agents increasing their presence.

While European countries expelled Russian diplomats, Switzerland has not followed suit to the same extent.

For that reason, “international Geneva remains a nerve center for espionage activities”, FIS noted.

Earlier reports found that a number of Russian diplomats accredited in Switzerland are either known members of the Russian intelligence service or suspected of working for the secret service under diplomatic cover.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS