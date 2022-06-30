For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
New agreement for cross-border workers, more sanctions against Russia, and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.
Published: 30 June 2022 08:03 CEST
At Aargau restaurant, whatever you don't consume, you pay for. Photo by Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
More Covid cases, flight cancellations continue, and other news from Switzerland on Wednesday.
Published: 29 June 2022 08:22 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments