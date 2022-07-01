For members
The Covid rules you should know if you’re travelling from Switzerland this summer
When it comes to Covid regulations in Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe, the situation is certainly much more relaxed than it was last summer. However, certain countries still maintain rules in regards to vaccinations and masks.
Published: 1 July 2022 12:15 CEST
While masks are not required on beaches (here in Spain), they are compulsory in other circumstances. Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP
What you should know about driving in Switzerland — and abroad — this summer
In many Swiss cantons, school holidays begin on Saturday, which means there will be traffic and bottlenecks. These are some things to remember before you hit the road.
Published: 30 June 2022 15:43 CEST
