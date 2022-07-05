For members
Cost of living: How you can beat Switzerland’s inflation blues?
With inflation, and consequently the cost of living, continuing to rise, many consumers find it necessary to spend less than they used to. But is it possible to cut the cost of living in an expensive country like Switzerland?
Published: 5 July 2022 11:59 CEST
To save money, buy local, seasonal products. Photo by Wendy Wei on Pexels
‘Huge differences’: How you can save money on Swiss credit cards
Hardly anyone lives without a credit card these days, but have you ever thought of how much this little piece of plastic costs you each year and if you could save? A new Swiss survey provides the answers.
Published: 4 July 2022 10:49 CEST
