COST OF LIVING

Cost of living: How you can beat Switzerland’s inflation blues?

With inflation, and consequently the cost of living, continuing to rise, many consumers find it necessary to spend less than they used to. But is it possible to cut the cost of living in an expensive country like Switzerland?

Published: 5 July 2022 11:59 CEST
To save money, buy local, seasonal products. Photo by Wendy Wei on Pexels

In April, Switzerland’s inflation rate stood at about 2.6 percent, but it climbed to 3.4 percent in June.

That’s a significant increase, but the good news (at least for the Swiss) is that this rate is still lower than in many other countries in Europe, where it hovers around 8.6 percent.

Nevertheless, Swiss consumers have noticed that their already high cost of living is climbing upwards in line with increasing inflation, and many commonly used products and services have become even more expensive in the past months.

READ MORE: Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland

It is, however, possible to cut the cost of living somewhat and save money in the process.

Switzerland’s Blick newspaper asked a consumer expert to offer some common-sense tips to help households in Switzerland get more bang out of their franc in these inflationary times.

These are some areas where costs can be cut:

Insurance

According to Sara Stalder, director of the Foundation for Consumer Protection, “it is worth examining your insurance portfolio”, to see where savings could be made.

As health insurance premiums are among the highest expenditures of a typical household, switching to another carrier could cost you less.

You won’t be able to switch until January 2023 (notifying your insurance company of the change by November 30th), but if you do your research now, you’ll be able to save as much as several hundred francs in annual premiums per person in the new year.

READ MORE: Why Swiss patients pay too much for healthcare

Calling and internet

While the costs of telecommunications (internet, mobile phones) have not risen significantly in Switzerland, Stalder advises to seek out “interesting offers that are only available to new customers.”

Also, since streaming services could become more expensive in the near future in the aftermath of the May 15th referendum, this may be a good time to examine whether some platforms you subscribe to (Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, etc.) should be cancelled.

Weeding out your streaming platforms will cut costs. Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Credit cards

As The Local reported on July 4th, there are significant differences in annual costs of credit cards, and you can save quite a bit by switching from one card to another.

A recent study by an independent online comparison service Moneyland showed that “occasional users could save 560 francs and frequent users could see savings of more than 830 francs in the first two years if they were to switch to cheapest cards”.

You can find out more about credit card savings here:

Huge differences’: How you can save money on Swiss credit cards

Buy seasonal products

We have gotten used to having a variety of fruits and vegetables available all year round, but this convenience comes at a price.

Fruits and vegetables that are not in season in Switzerland right now (for instance, strawberries and grapes) are imported and therefore more expensive than local produce.

However, many grocery shops have special promotions on fruits that are in season in Switzerland right now, so this staying away from imports could be another way to save money.

And while you are shopping… avoid prepared foods

Sure, it’s easier to pick up a bag of grated carrots than buying them in bulk and grating them yourself, but the price difference could add up if you are used to buying ready-to-eat ,pre-packaged food rather than preparing it yourself.

This may require a change in habits but could also save money in the long-term.

A money-saving move. Image by DaModernDaVinci from Pixabay 

This may be a no-brainer but we have to say it anyway: save on energy!

Energy prices have skyrocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and are expected to soar further.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs

As these costs constitute a major expenditure in a household budget, reducing your energy costs is essential, especially if you are a home or apartment owner and have to pay these charges yourself.

These are some ways to reduce your energy consumption, according to a consumer site bonus.ch:

  • Use heat in moderation, setting the temperature according to the size of the room and how often it is being used. Unoccupied rooms should not be heated at all.
  • Turn off the light when leaving a room (this advice is logical and reasonable, and yet many people neglect to do so).
  •  Shut down electrical appliances such as TV and computers completely when not in use, or even unplug them altogether.
  • Use appliances with the energy label “A”, LED lamps and energy-saving bulbs, avoiding devices with high energy consumption, such as aquariums and fans.

COST OF LIVING

‘Huge differences’: How you can save money on Swiss credit cards

Hardly anyone lives without a credit card these days, but have you ever thought of how much this little piece of plastic costs you each year and if you could save? A new Swiss survey provides the answers.

Published: 4 July 2022 10:49 CEST
Most people routinely use their cards without giving any thought to fees and charges involved in each purchase.

This all the more relevant when you pay for goods and services abroad because your bank charges a fee for every transaction made outside of Switzerland  — typically, between 1 and 5 percent, depending on the terms of your contract.

However, a new study by an independent online comparison service Moneyland shows that “there are huge differences in costs and benefits” among various cards.

This finding is based on comparison of 168 Swiss credit and prepaid cards, taking into account “all relevant fees for the first two years of use, as well as Swiss franc to euro exchange rates” in 2022.

The study concluded that “many consumers could save hundreds of francs per year by changing their payment cards”, according to Moneyland CEO Benjamin Manz.

For instance, occasional users could save 560 francs and frequent users could see savings of more than 830 francs in the first two years if they were to switch to cheapest cards, Manz said.

Which card you ultimately choose depends on several factors. For instance:

The cheapest credit cards for travellers

If you frequently travel to foreign countries and spend 5,000 euros (equivalent of about 5,000 francs and 5,200 USD) outside of Switzerland every year, or withdraw 1,000 euros per year at foreign ATMs, your best bet is the Silver Multi-Currency Credit Card from Swissquote. It costs 292.05 francs over the first two years of use.

Next are the Gold Multi-Currency Credit Card from Swissquote (392.05 francs); the Coop Supercard Visa or Mastercard (458.95 francs), the Jumbo and Manor Mastercard credit cards from Viseca (463.55 francs), and the new UBS key4 Mastercard Standard (485.15 francs).

READ MORE: How to save on groceries in Switzerland

If you are an occasional user, meaning you spend 200 francs in Switzerland per month and 1,000 euros per year outside of Switzerland, you will get most bang out of the Poinz Swiss Loyalty Card and Swisscard Cashback credit cards.

The study found that over a two-year use, these cards give you more money than they cost you.

How can this be?

As Moneyland explains it, “the cost of using the Poinz card is -25.10 francs, and that of using the Cashback card is -12.30 francs. Both of these are American Express credit cards issued by Swisscard. The reason why the costs are negative is that the cash back rewards you get are higher than the total costs”.

Next the Coop Supercard (Visa or Mastercard), with total costs of 42.85 francs; and the Jumbo and Manor Mastercard store credit cards issued by Viseca, with total costs of 43.60 francs.

“All of the cheapest credit cards for occasional users are free credit cards in the sense that they do not have annual card fees”.

READ MORE: Six no-gimmick websites that help you save money in Switzerland

What about frequent users?

Moneyland defines ‘frequent’ consumers as those who spend 1,000 francs per month in Switzerland, and 5,000 euros per year in foreign countries. It also considers cash advances — five 200-franc withdrawals in Switzerland and five 200-euro withdrawals from foreign ATMs.

This particular group of people would benefit most from the American Express cards from Poinz Swiss Loyalty with total costs of 289.80 francs, and the Swisscard Cashback cards with total costs of 319.80 francs over the first two years.

Next are the Silver Multi-Currency Credit Card from Swissquote (362.05 francs) and the Coop Supercard Visa or Mastercard (454.75 francs).  

Prepaid cards

These are the cards with a credit limit based on the account holder’s deposit.

If you an “average” user, defined as someone who spends 500 francs per month of purchases from Swiss merchants, 2,250 euros per year of purchases from foreign merchants, and makes three cash withdrawals in Switzerland and eight reloads of your prepaid card balance per year, the cheapest card is the Neon Free Mastercard —which comes with the Neon Free bank account.

It costs 26.60 francs over the first two years.

Migros vs Coop: Which Swiss supermarket has the best bonus point system?

Other cheap cards are the Neon Green Mastercard (136.60 francs), the UBS key4 Mastercard Prepaid (216.40 francs), the Postfinance Mastercard Value (241.80 francs), and the Cornèrcard Energy (282.65 francs).

Using cards from digital banks like Neon “is particularly advantageous for travelling”, the study found.

“The reason is that many of these cards have much lower foreign transaction fees and better exchange rates than credit cards and debit cards from conventional Swiss card issuers and banks”, Manz said.

However, prepaid cards are not as widely accepted as credit cards, especially for hotel bookings and car rentals. “For that reason, taking at least one affordable credit card with you when you travel, in addition to cheap cards from neobanks or other debit cards, is a good idea,” Manz pointed out.

Another tip for travellers using Swiss cards abroad: “Always choose the local currency for card payments, and never Swiss francs…this lets you avoid high currency conversion fees”.

What else should you know about Swiss credit cards?

Another consumer comparison site, Comparis.ch, has also rated commonly used credit cards using its own criteria. You can see the results here.

READ MORE: Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland

