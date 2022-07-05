For members
The best spots to watch Tour de France in Switzerland
This Saturday and Sunday July 9th and 10th, over 170 cyclists from all over the world will compete in the annual Tour de France competition, part of which will take place in Switzerland. This is where you can watch the event.
Published: 5 July 2022 10:13 CEST
The Swiss leg of the Tour de France passes through towns and mountains. Image by Gerry_spm from Pixabay
IN PICTURES: Swiss push for destruction of ‘eyesore’ abandoned ski resorts
In a remote, secluded valley in the Swiss Alps, a line of rusty ski lift masts scar the grassy hillside where cows lazily graze.
Published: 5 July 2022 09:40 CEST
